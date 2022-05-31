Jin Young Ko, Minjee Lee and Lexi Thompson are amongst the early favourites at the Pine Needles Golf Club in North Carolina.

The 2022 edition of the US Women’s Golf Open is set to begin this week as the world’s best players tee off at the stunning Pine Needles Golf Club in North Carolina.

The course is hosting the event for a fourth time having previously held championships in 1996, 2001, 2007 but the 2022 edition is set to be a significant milestone for the women’s game.

This year the players will be competing not only for the title but also the largest prize purse in Ladies Professional Golf Association history.

Here is everything you need to know about the prize purse, how you can watch the even live on UK TV and who the current favourites are based on betting odds:

What is the prize purse for 2022 US Women’s Open?

As announced earlier this year by the United States Golf Association (USGA), the prize purse for the 2022 US Women’s Open is set to nearly double from 2021’s $5.5 million to $10 million.

That prize purse is by far the largest in LPGA history and will see the winner take home $1.8 million for victory at Pine Needles.

The record purse was made possible largely due to a deal with new presenting sponsor ProMedica.

When does the 2022 US Women’s Open start?

The 2022 US Women’s Open starts on Thursday, June 2 and is set to end on Sunday, June 5.

The first tee times begin at 7am ET (1pm BST) on the Thursday then at the same time on the Friday.

What channel is the 2022 US Open on?

Sky Sports will have exclusive live coverage of the 2022 US Open in the UK.

Round One coverage begins from 7pm BST on Thursday with Round Two and Three coverage beginning at the same time on Friday and Saturday.

The final round coverage will begin at 8pm BST on Sunday.

The coverage will only be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event (Sky 401) and the broadcasters dedicated Sky Sports Golf channel (Sky 405) will have live coverage of the men’s Memorial Tournament which is running at the same time.

2022 US Women’s Open live stream

Sky customers can stream the action live via the SkyGo app which is available to download in all mainstream app stores.

Alternatively, NowTV will also offer pay-per-view services for a one off payment to stream each day as well as subscription models.

2022 US Women’s Open latest betting odds

Jin Young Ko is the pre-tournament favourite to win the 2022 US Women’s Open at the Pine Needles Golf Club in North Carolina with Lydia Ko and Minjee Lee the joint second favourites.

Also amongst the contenders are the likes of Lexi Thompson, Nelly Korda and Hannah Green while 2021 champion Yuka Saso finds herself further down the betting.

Here are the lowest priced players ahead of the tournament starting:

Jin Young Ko - 15/2

Lydia Ko - 12/1

Minjee Lee - 12/1

Lexi Thompson - 14/1

Nelly Korda - 18/1

Hannah Green - 22/1

Nasa Hataoka - 22/1

Celine Boutier

Madelene Sagstrom - 28/1

Hyo Joo Kim - 28/1

Yuka Saso - 28/1

Hye Jin Choi - 28/1

Atthaya Thitikul - 28/1