The 122nd United States Open Championship takes place at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts this week.

The third major championship of the calendar year from the PGA is upon us as the US Open takes centre stage in world golf.

Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the Saudi Arabia backed LIV Golf invitational series, the best players in the world are heading to The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts for the 122nd edition of the event.

Spain’s Jon Rahm will return to defend the title that he won for the first time in 2021 while 2011 winner Rory McIlroy will once again represent the UK’s best hope for victory.

Not only will the historic trophy be up for grabs but the winner could also bag themselves one of the biggest financial prizes of the PGA golfing calendar.

Here is what we know so far about the prize money for the 2022 US Open Championship:

2022 US Open Championship prize purse

Although the official prize purse for the 2022 US Open Championship has yet to be officially confirmed by the PGA, it is likely to once again represent the largest purse of the four majors.

In 2021 the prize purse was an incredible $12,500,000 (USD) which was larger than the PGA Championship by $500 and substantially more than The Masters and The Open by $1,000,000.

The only event on the 2020/21 calendar with a bigger prize purse was The Players Championship, which is renowned for having the largest prize at $15,000,000.

This year, the prize purse for both The Masters and the PGA Championship increased to $15,000,000 while The Players Championship was a whopping $20,000,000.

Based on the increase to those three events and compared to 2021, it seems likely that the absolute minimum prize purse for the 2022 US Open Championship would be $15,000,000.

How much does the winner of the US Open get?

Again, the official prize purse for the 2022 US Open Championship has yet to be officially confirmed by the PGA which means the winner’s share is also currently unknown.

Jon Rahm received $2,250,000 for his 2021 win which was the largest cash prize for any of the four major championships.

Collin Morikawa took home $2,070,000 for winning The Open while Phil Mickelson received $2,160,000 for victory at the PGA Championship and Hideki Matsuyama’s win at The Masters picked netted him $2,070,000.

The only event with a larger prize for the winner on the 2020/21 tour was The Players Championship with Justin Thomas earning $2,700,000.

The winner’s share for The Masters, which was won by Scottie Scheffler this year, increased to $2,700,000 while Justin Thomas also took home the same figure for winning the PGA Championship last month.

Meanwhile, Australian Cameron Smith earned himself a staggering $3,600,000 for winning the 2022 edition of The Players Championship.

Again, based on last year’s figures, it looks likely that the winner of the 2022 edition of the US Open Championship will win a minimum cash prize of $2,700,000.

How many FedEx Cup points does the winner of the US Open get?

The winner of the US Open earns 100 FedEx Cup points.

That is the highest number of points for any single event on the PGA Tour and is equal to The Open, The Masters and the PGA Championship.