The former world number one Dustin Johnson unable to play in Ryder Cup after resigning his membership from the PGA Tour ahead of first LIV invitational event

Winner of two major championships Dustin Johnson has resigned from the PGA Tour as he prepares for the LIV Invitational series.

Johnson had always been supportive of the Saudi-backed league and had been hoping to partake in both the PGA Tour and LIV invitational.

However, last week’s news from the PGA Tour said that: “members who violate the tournament regulations are subject to disciplinary action.

“As communicated to our entire membership on 10 May, PGA Tour members have not been authorised to participate in the Saudi Golf League’s London event, under PGA Tour tournament regulations.”

Kevin Na resigned from the PGA Tour over the weekend in order to avoid facing sanctions for participating in the LIV Invitational but now the 2020 Masters champion Johnson is the latest to resign from the prestigious and historic golf league.

Johnson’s decision means that he will be unable to play in the 2023 Ryder Cup tournament. The 37-year-old scored five points from five in Team USA’s win in Wisconsin last September but he won’t be present in Rome next year.

Why has Dustin Johnson quit?

Johnson previously pledged his allegiance to the PGA Tour in February and claimed he had turned down an offer from the LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman.

However, after the PGA’s recent announcement regarding sanctions, Johnson has said: “Obviously at this time it’s hard to know what the consequences will be but right now, I resign my membership from the (PGA) Tour. I’m going to play here for now, and as for the consequences I can’t comment on how the tour is going to handle it.”

Johnson in 2020

The two-time Majors winner is still adamant that intends to play in the major championships: “Hopefully they will allow us to play. Obviously I’m exempt (from the LIV Golf Tour) for the majors and I plan on playing there unless I hear otherwise.”

Any event which rivals the PGA Tour will not go down well but matters are made much worse by the fact the LIV Invitational is a Saudi-backed league.

The country’s human rights have caused much uproar as well as the Saudi government’s involvement in the Yemen War.

Many countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, have been pledging to host many upcoming events, with sports organisations around the world accusing them of ‘sportswashing’.

How much will Dustin Johnson earn at LIV Golf Invitational?

Reports from the Telegraph and the Mirror have suggested that Dustin Johnson is set to receive around $100million after committing to the inaugural event.

The American golfer’s agent David Winkle said that Johnson took this latest offer in “his and his family’s best interest”.

He continued: “Dustin has been contemplating the opportunity off-and-on for the past couple of years. Ultimately, he decided it was in his family’s best interest to pursue it. Dustin has never had any issue with the PGA Tour and is grateful for all it has given him, but in the end, felt this was too compelling to pass up.”

What is Johnson’s net worth and career earnings?

The former number one ranked golfer held the position for one of its longest runs (64 weeks) with only Tiger Woods at the top for longer.

He is the third highest-earning golfer of all time having earned $70m in prize money, Only Tiger Woods ($120m) and Phil Mickelson ($92m) have earned more.

Part of Johnson’s winnings include the 2020 FedEx Cup title, which is not technically considered as PGA tour winnings.

As a result of his earnings, Johnson is estimated to have a net worth of around $50million.

When is the LIV Invitational series?