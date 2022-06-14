The three-time winner will not be competing in Brookline this year but hopes are still high for St Andrews in July.

Golfing superstar Tiger Woods recently confirmed he would not be participating in the 2022 US Open which takes place later this week at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The 46-year old, a three time winner of the competition, has been making sporadic appearances on the PGA Tour this year including at the two previous majors - The Masters and The PGA Championship.

However, he has opted not to play in the third major of the year which has raised questions regarding his participation at The Open which is set to take place next month.

Here is everything we know so far about why Tiger Woods is not playing at the 2022 US Open and if he will be in St Andrews next month:

Why is Tiger Woods not playing at the US Open?

Tiger Woods is a three time winner of the US Open Championship with his last victory (pictured) coming in 2008

Tiger Woods announced last week that he will not be heading to The Country Club for the 122nd edition of the United States Open Championship.

According to the PGA, Woods informed them that he would be unable to compete at Brookline as his “body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf.”

The 46-year old last took part in the PGA Championship in May, making the cut but withdrawing after a third-round 79.

It marked the first time the Florida native had withdrawn from a major in his professional career having been in visable pain throughout the event.

Will Tiger Woods play at The Open in St Andrews?

At the time of publication, Woods still intends to take part in The Open Championship at St Andrews in July.

After withdrawing from the US Open, he tweeted: “I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf. I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at @JPProAm and at @TheOpen next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!”

St Andrews is a course that holds special memories for Woods, having won the most prestigious title in golf there on two occasions.

His first triumph in the historic event came in 2000 at the Fife course and he returned six years later to pick up the second of what would be three Claret Jugs to date.

The 15 time major winner is one of the biggest attractions in the sport and golf fans remain extremely excited to see him back in action next month.

When is the 2022 US Open and who is taking part?

The 2022 US Open starts on Thursday, June 16 and will be played over four days until Sunday, June 19.

The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts will be the venue of the event for the fourth time having previously held the competition in 1913, 1963, 1988.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, who last won the competition in 2011, is the early favourite this year following his victory at last week’s RBC Canadian Open.

Also expected to be in the mix are the winners of the previous two majors in PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and The Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.