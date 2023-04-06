For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Tory MP has whip suspended over gambling lobby investigation
49 minutes ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
2 hours ago Grandmother dies after tummy tuck and bum lift surgery in Turkey
2 hours ago Paedophile gang of 21 people convicted of ‘abhorrent’ child sex abuse
3 hours ago Elle Edwards: man denies murder over Christmas Eve pub shooting
5 hours ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says

Masters 2023 prize money purse: What is the prize money for the Masters? How much does the Masters winner get?

Here is a full breakdown of the prize money purse detailing how much the Masters 2023 winner will get for winning the Green Jacket at Augusta National.

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
4 minutes ago

The first men’s golf major of the year gets underway this week as The Masters returns to Augusta National Golf Club.

Last year’s winner Scottie Scheffler is among the favourites to win the Green Jacket, with Northern Ireland’s Rory McIllroy also leading the betting.

The pair finished in the top two at last year’s tournament, with the Masters the only major to escape McIlory during his career so far.

Most Popular

The prize money for the Masters in 2022 was increased by $3.5 million as a result of the emergence of LIV Golf as the PGA increased it’s own prize purses.

How much does the winner of the Masters get?

The prize money for the 2023 edition of the Masters has been announced. There was a prize fund last year totalling $15 million - up from $11.5 million in 2021 - with this year’s total set to remain at the $15 million mark for 2023.

With the way that golf tournaments work there will be sums that have to be divided between multiple participants in the final leaderboard if there are ties for certain places - which is often the case.

The winner will be taking home $2.7 million, the same prize money won by Scottie Scheffler in 2022 as he finished three shots clear of Rory McIlroy in second and five clear of Shane Lowry and Cameron Smith in joint third.

Prize money goes to the top 50 places at the tournament, and ranges from $37,800 to $2,7million.

Masters 2022 prize money purse breakdown

  • 1st: $2,700,000
  • 2nd: $1,620,000
  • 3rd: $1,020,000
  • 4th: $720,000
  • 5th: $600,000
  • 6th: $540,000
  • 7th: $502,500
  • 8th: $465,000
  • 9th: $435,000
  • 10th: $405,000
  • 11th: $375,000
  • 12th: $345,000
  • 13th: $315,000
  • 14th: $285,000
  • 15th: $270,000
  • 16th: $255,000
  • 17th: $240,000
  • 18th: $225,000
  • 19th: $210,000
  • 20th: $195,000
  • 21st: $180,000
  • 22nd: $168,000
  • 23rd: $156,000
  • 24th: $144,000
  • 25th: $132,000
  • 26th: $120,000
  • 27th: $115,500
  • 28th: $111,000
  • 29th: $106,500
  • 30th: $102,000
  • 31st: $97,500
  • 32nd: $93,000
  • 33rd: $88,500
  • 34th: $84,750
  • 35th: $81,000
  • 36th: $77,250
  • 37th: $73,500
  • 38th: $70,500
  • 39th: $67,500
  • 40th: $64,500
  • 41st: $61,500
  • 42nd: $58,500
  • 43rd: $55,500
  • 44th: $52,500
  • 45th: $49,500
  • 46th: $46,500
  • 47th: $43,500
  • 48th: $41,100
  • 49th: $39,000
  • 50th: $37,800
Northern IrelandMastersRory McIlroy