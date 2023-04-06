Here is a full breakdown of the prize money purse detailing how much the Masters 2023 winner will get for winning the Green Jacket at Augusta National.

The first men’s golf major of the year gets underway this week as The Masters returns to Augusta National Golf Club.

Last year’s winner Scottie Scheffler is among the favourites to win the Green Jacket, with Northern Ireland’s Rory McIllroy also leading the betting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pair finished in the top two at last year’s tournament, with the Masters the only major to escape McIlory during his career so far.

The prize money for the Masters in 2022 was increased by $3.5 million as a result of the emergence of LIV Golf as the PGA increased it’s own prize purses.

How much does the winner of the Masters get?

The prize money for the 2023 edition of the Masters has been announced. There was a prize fund last year totalling $15 million - up from $11.5 million in 2021 - with this year’s total set to remain at the $15 million mark for 2023.

With the way that golf tournaments work there will be sums that have to be divided between multiple participants in the final leaderboard if there are ties for certain places - which is often the case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The winner will be taking home $2.7 million, the same prize money won by Scottie Scheffler in 2022 as he finished three shots clear of Rory McIlroy in second and five clear of Shane Lowry and Cameron Smith in joint third.

Prize money goes to the top 50 places at the tournament, and ranges from $37,800 to $2,7million.

Masters 2022 prize money purse breakdown