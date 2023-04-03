Scottie Scheffler will hope to make it two wins in two years while Rory McIlroy hopes for another shot at winning career Grand Slam

The first Major of the year has entered the picture and it is set to be an all-star turnout as the best in the world compete to take home the formidable Green Blazer. Scottie Scheffler will return to Augusta in the hope of defending his 2022 title and he will do so as the PGA’s top ranked golfer.

However, he will face fierce competition from Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy who is still on the hunt to complete the career Grand Slam as well as America’s Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth. Golf legend Tiger Woods has also entered the field and will take part in his 25th Masters competition. He has not played a tournament since February, when he tied for 45th at the Genesis Invitational, but he returns to the Georgian Club where he will hope to improve on his 47th finishing position of 2022.

Here is all you need to know ahead of this year’s Masters 2023...

When is the Masters 2023?

The Masters 2023 tournament will begin on Thursday 6 April and conclude with the final rounds on Sunday 9 April 2023. The PGA tournament takes place at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, USA.

Scottie Scheffler celebrates his 2022 Masters win in Augusta

How to watch the Masters 2023

Sky Sports will have all of the coverage from Augusta with fans able to tune in to Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf to keep up with all the action. Fans can subscribe to Sky Sport channels from £24/month or access daily passes with NowTV for £11.98/day. Those with Sky Sports accounts can also stream the tournament through the SkyGo app on mobile devices, computers or tablets.

Here are the key TV times ahead of the prestigious golf tournament (all times are UK)...

Monday 3 April:

5pm - 9pm: On the Range LIVE

7pm - 10pm: Live from The Masters

Tuesday 4 April:

2pm - 10pm: Live from the Masters

Wednesday 5 April:

2pm - 7pm: Live from The Masters

7pm - 10.30pm: Par-3 contest

Thursday 6 April:

2pm - 7.30pm: Featured Groups Live

7.30pm - 12am: The Masters: Day One

Friday 7 April:

2pm - 7.30pm: Featured Groups

7.30pm - 12.30am: The Masters: Day Two

Saturday 8 April:

8am - 11am: Masters Breakfast

3pm - 7.30pm: Live Masters build-up

7.30pm - 12.30am: The Masters: Day Three

Sunday 9 April:

8am - 11am: Masters Breakfast

3pm - 6.30pm: Live Masters

6.30pm - 12.30am: The Masters: Day Four

What is the prize money for The Masters 2023?

Last year, Scottie Scheffler took home $2.7 million in prize money following his dramatic final round with Rory McIlroy. This was taken out of a pot worth $15 million in total - an increase of $3.5 million from 2021. The 2023 pot has not yet been announced but it is likely to be similar to the pay-out which was seen in 2022.

Can LIV League golfers play in The Masters 2023?

The Masters is allowing LIV golfers to play, unlike other PGA Tour events. 18 LIV golfers are set to join the field this week after qualifying in various ways. These ways include winning the Masters or other majors, finishing in the top few places of last year’s event and other majors, PGA Tour wins and OWGR points.

Here are the LIV golfers who will feature in this year’s Masters:

Phil Mickelson

Bubba Watson

Dustin Johnson

Patrick Reed

Sergio Garcia

Charl Schwartzel

Cameron Smith

Brooks Koepka

Bryson de Chambeau

Mito Pereira

Thomas Pieters

Abraham Ancer

Joaquin Niemann

Kevin Na

Louis Oosthuizen

Harold Varner III

Jason Kokrak

What are the odds for The Masters 2023?

According to PaddyPower, here are the latest odds on who will wear the historic green blazer in Augusta:

Scottie Scheffler - 13/2

Rory McIlroy - 13/2

Jon Rahm - 8/1

Jordan Spieth - 14/1

Justin Thomas - 18/1

Patrick Cantlay - 18/1

Cameron Smith - 18/1

Collin Morikawa - 20/1

Tony Finau - 22/1

Xander Schauffele - 22/1

