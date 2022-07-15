Rory Mcllroy’s bid to end his eight-year major drought will continue at St Andrews

The 150th Open Championship is currently underway at the home of golf St Andrews, with Rory Mcllroy aiming to win a fifth major of his illustrious career.

The tournament began yesterday (14 July) and we are currently in day two of the competition. So far the bookmakers have made Rory Mcllroy the favourite, with Bet 365 placing him at odds of 4/1 to win The Open.

The world’s biggest golf stars are all involved in the tournament with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Scottie Scheffner all in action.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off the 6th hole during Day One of The 150th Open. (Getty Images)

What time does Rory Mcllroy tee off?

Rory Mcllroy will be aiming for glory at the historic old course but in order to do so he will have to see off strong competition.

He will tee off at 2.49pm today (15 July).

He has been grouped with last year’s Open Championship winner, Colin Morikawa and Xander Schauffer, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Rory Mcllroy with last year's British Open Champion Collin Morikawa. (Getty Images)

How many majors has Rory Mcllroy won in his career?

Rory Mcllroy is one of the most successful current players in golf.

In 2007, he turned professional at the age of 18 and has enjoyed an incredible career in the sport, becoming the first European player to win three different Majors.

He also joined Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the only three since 1934 to win three Majors by the age of 25.

Over the course of his career Rory Mcllroy has won a total of four golf Majors.

All four of these victories came before 2015.

He has come close to winning majors since then, for example at the 2018 Masters, Mcllroy entered the final round at Augusta National in second place, three strokes behind leader Patrick Reed. The Northern Irishman eventually finished six strokes behind Reed who was the eventual winner.

Here is a full list of Majors that Mcllroy has won

June 2011 - US Open

August 2012- PGA Championship

July 2014 - The Open Championship

August 2014 - PGA Championship (2)

Rory McIlroy record at St Andrews

This tournament will mark Rory Mcllroy’s first appearance at St Andrews since 2010. He was scheduled to play at the 144th Open at St Andrews in 2015 as defending champion, but was forced to pull out of the tournament due to an injury he sustained playing football.

The last time Mcllroy played on the Old Course he recorded the lowest-ever first round score in the 150-year history of The Open Championship, equalling the previous record in the process. He missed a 5-foot birdie putt on the 17th, "The Road Hole", which would have given him the outright record.

He finished in third position in the 2010 Open Championship which sent him to a career high world ranking of seventh.

Rory Mcllroy net worth

Since turning professional in 2007, Mcllroy has made more than £69 million from tournament wins and appearances and he has become one of the most marketable sportsmen in the world.

In January 2013, Mcllroy agreed a multi-million pound deal with Nike. Four years later, he agreed to extend this deal by signing a £163 million contract extension with the company.