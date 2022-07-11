Here is all the latest on Tiger Woods’ injuries ahead of The Open at St. Andrews.

The 2022 British Open is getting underway this week as it celebrates the 150th anniversary at St. Andrews Old Course in Fife, Scotland.

Collin Morikawa will be looking to retain his title, after beating fellow American Jordan Spieth to the Championship last summer.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, English golfer Matt Fitzpatrick will be hoping to pick up where he left off after winning the 2022 US Open last month.

Ahead of one of the most highly anticipated golfing events of the year, all eyes are on Tiger Woods after he was forced to withdraw from the PGA Championship.

The 46-year-old’s injury struggles has raised questions as to whether he will be able to feature at St. Andrews this week.

If he is to feature this week then it will be just his third in a full-field event since the career-threatening injuries suffered in last year’s car crash.

What happened to Tiger Woods?

In February 2021, Woods was involved in a serious rollover car accident in California.

Hee was reported to be driving nearly twice the speed limit before he crashed, and it was later confirmed that he had sustained multiple broken bones and open fractures in his right leg.

Woods left the hospital the following month and was since working on his recovery, only returning to his first professional golf tournament a year later at the 2022 Masters.

Will Tiger Woods play at The Open 2022?

Tiger Woods is set to make his return on Thursday after he took to the Old Course on Sunday to practice ahead of The Open.

The American has struggled with fitness since last year and had to pull out of the PGA Championship after three rounds with the injury taking its toll on him in Oklahoma.

While Woods definitely intends to compete in Scotland this week after skipping the US Open to improve his fitness for the Home of Golf, many have expressed their concern over his ability to perform.

Woods completed a full 18 holes in yesterday’s practice round alongside Justin Thomas, however onlookers have claimed he looked in physical discomfort and struggled to bend to pick up his tee.

What has Nick Faldo said?

During Woods’ practice round, Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir provided a worrying update, admitting the American ‘wasn’t looking great’ and was ‘clearly in a lot of pain’.

Three-time Open champion Nick Faldo agreed and has major doubts about his participation in the competition.

Speaking on Woods’ chance of winning the competition, Faldo said: “I don’t think there’s chances, no.

“Physically, he played at Adare Manor and was in a cart for a couple of days to rest the leg.

“The physical challenge is just walking a golf course and even though St Andrews looks flat, there’s so many twisting undulations walking that course, it’s going to be physically really hard work for him.

“Even if Tiger was fit and strong, he doesn’t play much.”

What has Justin Thomas said?

Tiger Woods’ friend and fellow golfer, Justin Thomas, has backed the two-time Open champion for a historic 16th major title in Scotland.

While he is still battling his injuries, Thomas believes there are still positives to take from Sunday’s practice round.

“Yeah, his swing still looks as good as ever, it does,” Thomas said.

“Would I be surprised if he challenged this week? No. I’ve learned better than to challenge anything about him.