The former Open, US Open and PGA Championship winner has been speaking out about the Saudi Arabia backed series again.

Rory McIlroy has called golfers who join the LIV Golf Series “pretty duplicitous” in his latest comments about the Saudi Arabia backed series.

Two time PGA Championship and US Open winner Brooks Koepka became the most recent high profile player to announce he would be playing in the upcoming events which has sparked more reaction from the golfing world.

McIlroy, 33, has not been shy about making his feelings on the series clear in the past while several other golfers have publicly expressed their lack of interest in participating.

Here is what the Northern Irishman said about the LIV Golf Series in his most recent discussion with the media:

What has Rory McIlroy said about LIV Golf?

Discussing Koepka’s decision, he said: “Am I surprised? Yes, because of what he said previously.

“I think that’s why I’m surprised at a lot of these guys, because they say one thing and then they do another and I don’t understand.

“I don’t know if that’s for legal reasons - I have no idea - but it’s pretty duplicitous on their part to say one thing and then do another thing. In public and in private.”

Koepka had already withdrawn from the next PGA Tour event, the Travelers Championship, which begins on Thursday.

Meaning of duplicitous

Duplicitous means to be deceitful or two-faced, to say one thing and then do another.

To put it simply, someone being described as duplicitous could be considered a liar.

Per Merriam-Webster, “Duplicity comes from a Latin word meaning ‘double’ or ‘twofold,’ and its original meaning in English has to do with a kind of deception in which you intentionally hide your true feelings or intentions behind false words or actions. If you are being duplicitous there are two yous: the one you’re showing and the one you’re hiding. And—key to the idea of duplicity—you’re hiding that you in order to make people believe something that’s not true.”

LIV Golf players and tour events

Brooks Koepka becomes the latest high profile American golfer to join the series following compatriots Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.

The first event of the tour took place at the Centurion Club, near London from Thursday, June 9 till Saturday, June 11.

Charl Schwartzel won the first event of the controversial series, picking up a $4 million (USD) paycheck as his prize.

The next events are:

Portland, US: 30 June - 2 July

Bedminster, US: 29 July - 31 July

Boston, US: 2 September - 4 September

Chicago, US: 16 September - 18 September

Bangkok, Thailand: 7 October - 9 October

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: 14 October - 16 October

Miami, US: 27 October - 30 October

How to watch LIV Golf Invitational

No television channels will be broadcasting the Saudi-backed league.