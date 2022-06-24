Rory McIlroy has called golfers who join the LIV Golf Series “pretty duplicitous” in his latest comments about the Saudi Arabia backed series.
Two time PGA Championship and US Open winner Brooks Koepka became the most recent high profile player to announce he would be playing in the upcoming events which has sparked more reaction from the golfing world.
McIlroy, 33, has not been shy about making his feelings on the series clear in the past while several other golfers have publicly expressed their lack of interest in participating.
Here is what the Northern Irishman said about the LIV Golf Series in his most recent discussion with the media:
What has Rory McIlroy said about LIV Golf?
Rory McIlroy was pulling no punches in his most recent comments about the LIV Golf Series, describing players who join as “pretty duplicitous”.
Discussing Koepka’s decision, he said: “Am I surprised? Yes, because of what he said previously.
“I think that’s why I’m surprised at a lot of these guys, because they say one thing and then they do another and I don’t understand.
“I don’t know if that’s for legal reasons - I have no idea - but it’s pretty duplicitous on their part to say one thing and then do another thing. In public and in private.”
Koepka had already withdrawn from the next PGA Tour event, the Travelers Championship, which begins on Thursday.
Meaning of duplicitous
Duplicitous means to be deceitful or two-faced, to say one thing and then do another.
To put it simply, someone being described as duplicitous could be considered a liar.
Per Merriam-Webster, “Duplicity comes from a Latin word meaning ‘double’ or ‘twofold,’ and its original meaning in English has to do with a kind of deception in which you intentionally hide your true feelings or intentions behind false words or actions. If you are being duplicitous there are two yous: the one you’re showing and the one you’re hiding. And—key to the idea of duplicity—you’re hiding that you in order to make people believe something that’s not true.”
LIV Golf players and tour events
Brooks Koepka becomes the latest high profile American golfer to join the series following compatriots Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.
The first event of the tour took place at the Centurion Club, near London from Thursday, June 9 till Saturday, June 11.
Charl Schwartzel won the first event of the controversial series, picking up a $4 million (USD) paycheck as his prize.
The next events are:
- Portland, US: 30 June - 2 July
- Bedminster, US: 29 July - 31 July
- Boston, US: 2 September - 4 September
- Chicago, US: 16 September - 18 September
- Bangkok, Thailand: 7 October - 9 October
- Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: 14 October - 16 October
- Miami, US: 27 October - 30 October
How to watch LIV Golf Invitational
No television channels will be broadcasting the Saudi-backed league.
However, fans can watch the event live on YouTube and through the official website livgolf.com as they will both stream the tournament live.