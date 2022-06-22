Nelly Korda will be back in action at the PGA Championship to defend her 2021 title.

The annual Women’s PGA Championship is back this weekend and will take to the green spaces of Maryland - it is the 11th time this state has hosted one of the oldest majors in the Women’s game.

14 states in total have hosted the Women’s PGA Championship which were first played in 1955.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While it’s a PGA Championship event, the LPGA is not recognised by the Ladies’ European Tour which does not recognise any of the three majors hosted in America.

In 2005, what was the LPGA Championship announced a change to the tournament and a partnership with KPMG ensured the tournament was more in tow with the men’s tournament, running alongside it, and also allowed for a bigger purse, and bigger media possibilities, including a media deal with NBC.

Despite controversies in the early 2000s, which mainly revolved around whether the-then 15-year-old Michelle Wie would be able to compete, the tournament has maintained its ‘professionals-only’ rule.

With only a few hours to go before the first golfers tee off, here is all you need to know about the Women’s PGA Championship..

When is the Women’s PGA Championship?

The tournament begins on Thursday 23 June 2022 and will conclude Sunday 26 June 2022.

The first golfers will tee off at 12pm BST.

Where is the Women’s PGA Championship being held?

The Congressional County Club in Maryland will host the annual LPGA major.

This is the first time that this course has hosted the Women’s PGA Championship and it’s also set to host the event again in 2027.

It has hosted the men’s event three times, with Rory McIlroy winning the most recent edition in 2011.

How to watch the Women’s PGA Championship

Sky Sports have the rights for all the coverage of the LPGA event. Coverage from Maryland will be available from 6pm tomorrow, Thursday 23 June, on Sky Sports Mix.

Fans will also be able to keep up with the coverage through Sky Go and the Sky Sports app.

Subscriptions for Sky Sports start at around £46/month.

Georgia Hall will be among the golfers battling it out for the record prize money on offer

What is the prize money for the Women’s PGA Championship?

The total money available for the LPGA tournament is $4,500,000 (around £3.7m).

The winner of the event will be sent home with $675,000.

Who is competing at the Women’s PGA Championship?

There are currently 10 British and Irish women on the line-up for the Women’s PGA Championship.

These are: Georgia Hall, Gemma Dryburgh, Louise Duncan, Annabell Fuller, Lydia Hall, Charley Hull, Bronte Law, Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadow and Mel Reid.

Joining these British and Irish golfers will be 2021 winner Nelly Korda and ones to watch include Brooke Henderson, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Ashley Grier and this year’s favourite Jim Young Ko.

Who is tipped to win the Women’s PGA Championship?

All odds courtesey of Betting Odds and The Golf Newsnet

South Korea’s Jin Young Ko is currently tipped as the tournament’s favourite:

Jin Young Ko: 15-2

Lydia Ko: 12-1

Minjee Lee: 12-1

Lexi Thompson: 14-1

Nelly Korda: 18-1

The highest placed Brit at the event is Georgia Hall.

Who are the previous winners of the Women’s PGA Championship?

Nelly Korda was the 2021 winner of the Women’s PGA tour and won in style with a record-equalling result of -19 to par.

Mickey Wright is the most successful Champion of the Women’s PGA Championship winning four times between 1958 and 1963.