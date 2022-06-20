England’s Matt Fitzpatrick is on top of the golfing world after his victory at the Country Club in Brookline.

With the 2022 US Open concluded there are now just four more PGA Tour events remaining until the best golfers in the world head to St Andrews for the 150th Open Championship.

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick won a first major championship of his career by a margin of just one stroke, with a final score of five under par at the Country Club enough to hold off American duo Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is no time to rest for the participants though and they are straight back on tour this weekend as the 2022 Travelers Championship rolls into Connecticut.

Here is everything you need to know about the next PGA Tour event after the conclusion of the US Open:

When is the 2022 Travelers Championship? Date and venue

The 2022 Travelers Championship will start on Thursday, June 23 and conclude on Sunday, June 26.

The TPC River Highlands course in Cromwell, Connecticut will host the event as it traditionally has since 1984.

A prize purse of $8,300,000 (USD) is up for grabs.

How to watch the 2022 Travelers Championship on UK TV

Sky Sports will have exclusive broadcast rights for the event in the UK with coverage starting at 8pm (BST) on Thursday on Sky Sports Golf (Sky channel 405).

Day two coverage also begins at 8pm on Sky Sports Golf on Friday while the same channel will have early coverage of day three and day four from 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

2022 Travelers Championship live stream

Sky customers can watch all the action on online and on mobile devices via the SkyGo app which can be downloaded from most mainstream app stores.

Non-Sky customers can also watch the series by purchasing a subscription to NowTV.

2022 Travelers Championship odds

Tour leader Scottie Scheffler, who won The Masters in April and finished just one stroke behind Matt Fitzpatrick in a tie for second at The US Open, is a three way joint favourite to win the event.

He is joined by fellow American Justin Thomas and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy at a price of 10/1.

Here are the top ten players in the market to win the 2022 Travelers Championship:

Scottie Scheffler 10/1

Rory McIlroy 10/1

Justin Thomas 10/1

Patrick Cantlay 14/1

Sam Burns 16/1

Xander Schauffele 18/1

Jordan Spieth 20/1

Sungjae Im 28/1

Tony Finau 28/1

Joaquin Niemann 28/1

*All odds correct at time of publication.

When is The Open at St Andrews?

The 2022 Open Championship will be played at St Andrews from July 14 to July 17.

The historic event will be the 150th edition of golf’s oldest and most prominent competition.

It will be the fourth and final major championship of the 2021/22 PGA Tour and there are four events, including the Travelers Championship, between now and then.

They are:

Travelers Championship (Connecticut, USA)

John Deere Classic (Illinois, USA)

Genesis Scottish Open (North Berwick, UK)

Barbasol Championship (Kentucky, USA)