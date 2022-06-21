Cori Gauff to Holger Rune: who are this year’s rising stars at Wimbledon 2022?

Novak Djokovic will hope to defend his title against a growing pool of young talent at Wimbledon 2022.

The number one in the world Novak Djokovic will be given the opportunity to defend his Wimbledon title next week as he embarks on going for his 21st Grand Slam win.

With eight-time Wimbledon winner Roger Federer unable to play, Rafael Nadal looks the one to beat as the Spaniard is on course for a Calendar Slam and 23rd Grand Slam win having won the Australian and French Open earlier this year.

Matteo Berrettini is also among the bookies’ favourites to take the trophy in SW19, after winning the Queen’s Club Championships earlier this month and reaching the finals of the All Lawn Tennis club competition last year.

In the Ladies’ Singles tournament, fans will be delighted to see the return of tennis superstar Serena Williams to the court, as they mourn the fact four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka will not be in attendance.

However, as the fans lament the absence of favourites such as Osaka and Federer, there will still be plenty of up and coming talent featuring at The Championships...

Holger Rune

The 19-year-old Danish tennis star is currently enjoying a breakout season on the ATP tour.

He came into 2022 ranking outside of the top 100 but rose to a career high of 28 after reaching the quarter-final of the French Open and achieving his first singles title in Munich in April.

The youngster has received much criticism for his behaviour on and off the court, including his outbursts during his quarter final match against Casper Ruud.

Speaking to Ekstra Bladet, Rune has attempted to defend his actions by saying: “I have an extreme passion for this sport, and sometimes I show it too much. But I’m 19, I’m still young and I work every day to bring out only the positive in my attitude, and that’s a process.

“If you saw Roger Federer as a youngster, then he was maybe 40 times worse than I was - and he is one of the most beloved tennis players on the tour, so I think I have plenty of time to get an even better image.”

With the fire and strength the Dane can provide, there is no doubt that he will push to get even further in his next Grand Slam tournament and his mercurial nature on the court are sure to provide exhilarating tennis.

Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff

Unsurprisingly, the French Open finalist will be another compelling feature of The Championships 2022. The 18-year-old stunned the clay courts of Roland-Garros as she fended off Sloane Stephens, Martina Trevisan amongst others to set up a finals met with the number one in the world Iga Swiatek.

French Open finalist Coco Gauff in action in June 2022

She is currently the youngest player ranked in the 100 and reached a career high of number 12 in the WTA rankings earlier this month as a result of her recent success.

The youngster from Atlanta has cited Serena and Venus Williams as her main inspirations in tennis and the reason she picked up a tennis racquet in the first place.

After beating Venus at the 2019 Wimbledon, Gauff will hope she can set up a meet with Serena in a bid to have beaten them both on the iconic grass courts of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet club.

Carlos Alcaraz

The depth of the youth talent in the ATP tournaments is extraordinary, with Carlos Alcaraz another teenager on the circuit who is quickly rising through the ranks.

He is currently ranked number 6 in the ATP rankings, a feat he managed after winning four ATP titles in 2022 and making it to the quarter-finals of the French Open.

On his way to the Madrid Open title, he beat both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal before setting up a finals clash with Alexander Zverev.

In his last tournament, Roland-Garros, the strong Spaniard made it to the quarter-finals before losing to the German number two.

He will be sure to come back fighting stronger for his third Grand Slam of the year and is tipped as a serious contender to feature on the prestigious honours boards when Sunday 10 July comes around.

Katie Boulter

Great Britain’s Katie Boulter might not be one to go on and win Wimbledon, however she will definitely put on a good show and will be desperate to exhibit her recent form, which saw her reach the quarter-finals of the Nottingham Open and Birmingham Classic before beating beaten by Ajla Tomjlanovic and Simona Halep respectively.

Boulter is currently ranked outside of the top 100 but at 25 years old, she is just coming into her peak and will be hopeful of proving that Emma Raducanu is not the only British woman featuring in this year’s Ladies Singles.

In 2021, she reached the second round of The Championships and after such fierce performances against some of the world’s best players in recent WTA tournaments, Boulter, who received a wildcard to feature in this year’s tournament draw, will most assuredly be one to watch in those opening rounds.

When is Wimbledon 2022?