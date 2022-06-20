Matteo Berrettini is in great company of those that have won back-to-back Queen’s Club titles.

Matteo Berrettini claimed victory over Filip Krajinovic at Queen’s last weekend, lifting the trophy for the second year running after defeating the Serbian 7-5, 6-4 in the final.

Berrettini joins the likes of Andy Murray, Andy Roddick and Boris Becker in retaining their Queen’s Club title, with all other stars on the list reaching world No. 1.

The 26-year-old knocked out Brit Dan Evans in the Round of 32 at the start of the tournament, before reaching the finale in the English capital five days later.

Berrettini has now claimed back-to-back titles, after beating Andy Murray to win the Suttgart Open earlier this month.

Here is everything you need to know about the world No. 10 on the rise...

Who is Matteo Berrettini?

Matteo Berrettini was born in Rome, Italy and has a younger brother, Jacopo, who also plays tennis professionaly.

The 26-year-old has been ranked as high as world No. 6 in January and has won seven ATP Tour singles titles.

He enjoyed a historic run in the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, becoming the first Italian to reach a Wimbledon singles final and the first Italian man to reach a major final since Adriano Panatta at the 1976 French Open.

Berrettini recently ended his relationship with Croatian-born Australian tennis star and girlfriend Ajla Tomljanovic.

Comeback from injury

Berrettini’s Queen’s Club title is more impressive due to being sidelined for several months leading up to the tournament.

The Italian underwent surgery on his right hand after the Indian Wells Open in March and missed three months of action in total.

However, his absence from the court clearly didn’t affect him and he was able to return to great form in London.

Net worth & career earnings

As of January 2022, it is thought that Berrettini has a net worth of $6 million.

According to the ATP Tour website, he has earned $9,920,046 during his career.

It was reported that the winner of last week’s Queen’s Club Championships would receive over £340,000.

Will he play at Wimbledon?

Yes, Berrettini is now preparing to compete in the Wimbledon Championships - kicking off in a week. (June 27).

The Italian star has won 20 of his last 21 matches on grass, with his only defeat coming in last year’s final.

Berrettini was beaten by Novak Djokovic in a historic 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 scoreline and he will be eager to redeem himself in what has been a brilliant year so far.

What has he said ahead of Wimbledon?

Following yesterday’s victory at the Queen’s club, Berrettini has expressed his positivity ahead of Wimbledon.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: “I couldn’t ask for a better start on the grass season.