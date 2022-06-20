Andy Murray is hopeful of being fit for Wimbledon after suffering injury at Stuttgart Open.

Wimbledon is just one week away and tennis stars around the world are preparing for one of the most iconic tournaments in the calendar.

The Championships qualifiers are currently underway and British tennis stars Emma Raducanu, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Andy Murray will all await the tournament proper next week.

While Novak Djokovic prepares to defend his Wimbledon title, tennis fans will also look forward to the return of Rafael Nadal to the grass courts of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

The Spaniard will enter the SW19 tournament off the back of a superb run at the French Open and is currently on track for the Calendar Slam.

Nadal, 36, won the Australian Open back in January and went on to win his 14th title at Roland-Garros earlier in June.

One name that currently does not appear on any list for Wimbledon is Roger Federer. The eight-time Wimbledon winner has not played professional tennis since undergoing knee surgery.

Currently the Swiss 20-time Grand Slam winner is lined up to play at the Laver Cup in September and may hope for a 2023 return to the grass courts of London.

Federer as won Wimbledon more than any other male player

23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams has made a shock announcement that she will play at Wimbledon. She will enter the singles tournament with a wildcard and is still bidding to win another Major in order to level with Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam wins.

With all these stars to watch out for, here is all you need to know about how to keep up with the action at Wimbledon...

When is Wimbledon?

Qualifying rounds for the tournament have already begun. They began Monday 20 June 2022.

Tournament schedule:

First Round:

Monday 27 June 2022

Tuesday 28 June 2022

Second Round:

Wednesday 29 June 2022

Thursday 30 June 2022

Third Round

Friday 1 July 2022

Saturday 2 July 2022

Fourth Round

Sunday 3 July 2022

Monday 4 July 2022

Quarter-finals

Tuesday 5 July 2022

Wednesday 6 July 2022

Ladies semi-finals/Mixed Doubles finals

Thurdsay 7 July 2022

Gentlemen’s semi-finals

Friday 8 July 2022

Ladies’ Final/Gentlemen’s Doubles finals

Saturday 9 July 2022

Gentlemen’s Final/Ladies’ Doubles finals

Sunday 10 July 2022

How to watch Wimbledon on TV

BBC have the exclusive rights for Wimbledon and will cover The Championships untill at least 2027.

Coverage will be available on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Fans will also be able to keep up to date with the latest from SW19 on the BBC Sport app and BBC Sport website.

The programmes will begin at 11am BST every day from 27 June to 4 July 2022.

How to watch Wimbledon highlights

For those who are unable to watch all the action live, BBC Sport will offer short highlight clips on their website and on iPlayer.

BBC Two will also have a daily highlights show, presented by Clare Balding, at 8.30pm every day.

Who will present Wimbledon 2022?

Former tennis player Sue Barker will take lead on presenting Wimbledon for the last time. Barker recently made the decision to end her BBC career after 30 years.

She will be joined by the likes for former champions John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King as well as welcoming Tracy Austin, Johanna Konta, Caroline Wozniacki, Tim Henman and Annabel Croft.