Here is everything we know about this month’s Eastbourne International 2022 tennis tournament.

Eastbourne International 2022 is fast approaching and is the final chance for players to get some action in on the grass ahead of next week’s Wimbledon.

The tournament comes off the back of the Queen’s Club Championships and is seen as a warm-up tournament before the world’s tennis stars return to SW19.

Eastbourne is a designated WTA 500 event, meaning the standard of players will be higher than the men who will be competing across a few tournaments all over the world.

Five of the top 10 in the WTA rankings will feature in the tournament, with Paula Badosa and Coco Gauff both competing, while British No. 1 Cameron Norrie will be top seed in the men’s tournament.

When is the Eastbourne International 2022?

The Eastbourne International 2022 tournament is set to begin this Sunday, 19th June 2022.

Great Britain’s Heather Watson will kick off the tournament as she takes on Rebecca Marino in the Round of 64 at 11am BST, while Camila Osorio and Lesia Tsurenko will face off at the same time.

Where is the tournament held?

The Eastbourne International is held at the Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club in Eastbourne, on the south coast of England.

The Eastbourne tournament was founded in 1974 and has since hosted 47 editions of the women’s tournament and 11 of the men’s.

How to watch on TV

Both the men’s and women’s singles events will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video, which you can watch via the website and the app.

Amazon currently offers a 30-day free trial which you can use to watch the tennis, while a subscription will set you back £7.99 a month.

Tournament schedule

WTA Women’s Singles (500)

Round of 64: Sunday 19th – Monday 20th June

Round of 32: Monday 20th – Tuesday 21st June

Round of 16: Wednesday 22nd June

Quarter-finals: Thursday 23rd June

Semi-finals: Friday 24th June

Final: Saturday 25th June

ATP Men’s Singles (250)

Round of 32: Monday 20th – Tuesday 21st June

Round of 16: Wednesday 22nd June

Quarter-finals: Thursday 23rd June

Semi-finals: Friday 24th June

Final: Saturday 25th June

Odds

In the men’s Cameron Norrie is currently the hot favourite to win the tournament, closely followed by 20-year-old Italian, Jannick Sinner.

Elsewhere among the favourites to lift the trophy are Sebastian Korda and Alex de Minaur, while Great Britain’s No. 2 Dan Evans is also in the mix.

Tunisian Ons Jabeur is favourite to win the women’s competition, ahead of the likes of Maria Sakkari and Paula Badosa.

Past winners

Latvian Jelena Ostapenko claimed her fifth singles title with victory over Anett Kontaveit last year.

There has been no British finalist in the women’s tournament since the second edition in 1975, when Virginia Wade won the title - the year after she finished runner-up.