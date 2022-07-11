Everything you need to know about the 2022 Open Championship as players prepare to tee off at St Andrews.

It’s almost time for this year’s Open Championship, and an anniversary edition no less.

This year’s Open is the 150th edition, and the 30th played at its current venue, and we are now close to action getting underway at St Andrews.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As ever, the golf competition will feature the cream of the crop from around the world, with more than 150 competitors in action.

Here we round up everything you need to know about the tournement as players continue their preparations for the major:

Where is the Open Championship?

The Open Championship is held on the Old Course at St Andrews, on the east coast of Fife, in Scotland.

When is it?

The Open will get going on Thursday, July 14, winding to a close on Sunday, July 17.

Play on the opening two days will begin at 6.45am, while the weekend days will have a tee-off time of 8am.

How does the competition work?

The tournement is made up of 72 holes, featuring four rounds of play.

Competitors will play within groups of three for the first two days and groups of two for the second two days.

Who is playing?

There are 156 players involved in this year’s competition.

Last year’s winner Zach Johnson is involved, as is Rory Mcllroy, Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and PGA Tour leader Scottie Scheffler.

Competitors will be classified according to 28 groups before being placed into the groupings.

Those categories include the likes of previous competition winners, The top 10 finishers from last year’s competition, top 50 ranked players and beyond.

Prize money

The winner of The Open will receive a record prize of £2.1million, while the total prize fund at St Andrews has also been raised by 22% to £11.7m.

Odds

Here are the top 10 favourites for the competition, according to Bet365:

Rory Mcllroy - 10/1

Xander Schauffele - 14/1

Scottie Scheffler - 16/1

Jon Rahm - 16/1

Jordan Spieth - 16/1

A jubilant Rory Mcllroy sprays champagne following his victory. Picture: Getty

Justin Thomas - 20/1

Shane Lowry - 25/1

Cameron Smith - 25/1

Patrick Cantlay, Will Zalatoris, Colin Morikawa - 28/1

TV coverage

Sky Sports will show coverage of The Open, with coverage teeing off at 6.30am BST on Thursday, July 14 and wrapping up at 8.30pm.

The same coverage pattern will follow on Friday, while Saturday’s coverage will run from 9am to 8pm, and Sunday’s will run from 8am to 7.30pm.

Full coverage will be shown on Sky Sports’ dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, while most of the action will also be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

The golf channel also has a number of features throughout the course of the competition, and programmes of that nature have already begun.

Streaming

Sky Sports subscribers can tune into coverage online through Sky Go.

Short-term passes to watch the golf can also be purchased through NowTV.

Weather forecast

As ever, the weather forecast varies by source, but the Met Office predict sunny intervals on the first day of competition, on Thursday.

Friday and Saturday are set to be cloudy but dry, while sunny intervals should return on Sunday.