The Open leaderboard 2022 live: British golf major tee times & scores today

Here are the latest scores from The Open 2022 in St Andrews.

The Open 2022 got underway at St Andrews this morning as golfers look to celebrate the 150th Open Championship with their own victory.

Rory McIlroy competes as the betting favourite this year, while Xander Schauffele will look to make the breakthrough for his first major championship title in Scotland.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere, all eyes will be on Tiger Woods as he makes his return to the Home of Golf in what could be his last opportunity to lift the trophy.

The Open 2022 - Thursday tee times

The full tee times for the first round of The Open are:

06:35 Paul Lawrie (Sco), Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Webb Simpson (US)

06:46 Barclay Brown (Eng), Ben Campbell (NZ), Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha)

06:57 Dean Burmester (SA), Chan Kim (US), Brandon Wu (US)

07:08 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Ian Poulter (Eng), Jamie Donaldson (Wal)

07:19 Ashley Chesters (Eng), Garrick Higgo (SA), Min-Kyu Kim (Kor)

07:30 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Phil Mickelson (US), Kurt Kitayama (US)

07:41 Tom Hoge (US), Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Patrick Reed (US)

07:52 John Daly (US), Bryson DeChambeau (US), Cameron Tringale (US)

08:03 Brooks Koepka (US), Seamus Power (Ire), Cameron Smith (Aus)

08:14 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Francesco Molinari (Ita), Justin Rose (Eng)

08:25 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor), Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Cameron Young (US)

08:36 Corey Conners (Can), Billy Horschel (US), Zach Johnson (US)

08:47 Brian Harman (US), Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Danny Willett (Eng)

09:03 Stephen Dodd (Wal), J. T. Poston (US), Lee Westwood (Eng)

09:14 Justin de Los Santos (US), Luke List (US), Sepp Straka (Aut)

09:25 Adria Arnaus (Spa), Ernie Els (SA), Brad Kennedy (Aus)

09:36 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Victor Perez (Fra), Scott Vincent (Zim)

09:47 Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den), Si-Hwan Kim (US), Jason Kokrak (US)

09:58 Rory McIlroy (NI), Collin Morikawa (US), Xander Schauffele (US)

10:09 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas (US)

10:20 Tony Finau (US), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Will Zalatoris (US)

10:31 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Chris Kirk (US), Kevin Kisner (US)

10:42 Dylan Frittelli (SA), Matthew Jordan (Eng), Trey Mullinax (US)

10:53 Zander Lombard (SA), John Parry (Eng), Anthony Quayle (Aus)

11:04 Thomas Detry (Bel), Richard Mansell (Eng), Marco Penge (Eng)

11:15 Alexander Bjoerk (Swe), Oliver Farr (Wal), Matt Ford (Eng)

11:36 Mark Calcavecchia (US), Ryan Fox (NZ), Jediah Morgan (Aus)

11:47 Sam Bairstow (Eng), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

11:58 Marcus Armitage (Eng), Haotong Li (Chn), Adrian Meronk (Pol)

12:09 Thriston Lawrence (SA), Alex Wrigley (Eng), Fabrizio Zanotti (Pry)

12:20 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Aaron Wise (US)

12:31 Wyndham Clark (US), Talor Gooch (US), Shaun Norris (SA)

12:42 Russell Henley (US), Aldrich Potgieter (SA), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

12:53 Stewart Cink (US), Sergio Garcia (Spa), Aaron Jarvis (Cay)

13:04 Paul Casey (Eng), Sung Jae Im (Kor), Gary Woodland (US)

13:15 Dustin Johnson (US), Marc Leishman (Aus), Adam Scott (Aus)

13:26 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Scottie Scheffler (US)

13:37 Richard Bland (Eng), Filippo Celli (Ita*), Darren Clarke (NI)

13:48 Kazuki Higa (Jpn), Kevin Na (US), Erik van Rooyen (SA)

14:04 David Duval (US), Justin Harding (SA), Jordan Smith (Eng)

14:15 Shugo Imahira (Jpn), David Law (Sco), Jason Scrivener (Aus)

14:26 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn)

14:37 Harris English (US), Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Louis Oosthuizen (SA)

14:48 Padraig Harrington (Ire), Keith Mitchell (US), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

14:59 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Max Homa (US), Tiger Woods (US)

15:10 Jon Rahm (Spa), Jordan Spieth (US), Harold Varner III (US)

15:21 Sam Burns (US), Patrick Cantlay (US), Guillermo Mito Pereira (Chi)

15:32 Keegan Bradley (US), Sebastian Munoz (Col), Sahith Theegala (US)

15:43 Laurie Canter (Eng), Matthew Griffin (Aus), Dimitrios Papadatos (Aus)

15:54 David Carey (Ire), John Catlin (US), Jamie Rutherford (Eng)

16:05 Min-Gyu Cho (Kor), Robert Dinwiddie (Eng), Jorge Fernandez Valdes (Arg)

16:16 Jack Floydd (Eng), Ronan Mullarney (Ire), Lars van Meijel (Ned)

The Open 2022 Leaderboard