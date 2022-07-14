St Andrews hosts the British Open for its 150th edition with fans able to watch all the live action.

The 150th tournament of the historic and iconic golf tournament has returned to the Old Course of St Andrews for the 30th time.

The world’s best golfers have come together, for what could be the last time in a while, to battle it out in the last major tournament of the 2022 season.

The emergence of the LIV Golf invitational series has meant the PGA have restricted those who have joined the rival league from competing in other PGA events.

Therefore, while many received automatic invites to this year’s Open, those invites are not set to be renewed when the 2023 edition comes around.

In the meantime, fans have travelled up to Fife, Scotland, to follow their favourite golfers in the world’s oldest golf tournament.

Rory McIlroy has been tipped as this year’s favourite, while The Masters winner and current PGA leader Scottie Scheffler is also high on bookies’ favourites to take the win.

Here is all you need to know about how to follow on with the action from St Andrews...

When is The Open 2022?

The tournament has already underway and kicked off at 6.45am BST this morning (Thursday 14 July 2022) and will conclude on Sunday 17 July 2022.

The weekend will see golfers tee off at 8am.

Tiger Woods practices at Old Course, St Andrews

How to watch The Open 2022?

Sky Sports will have all of the live coverage from The Open. Coverage is set to commence half an hour before tee off times and the programming will conclude at 8.30pm.

Sky Sports Golf will have all of the coverage while Sky Sports Main Event will only be showing play on Thurdsay 14 July; Friday 15 July from 1pm; Saturday 16 July from 11am and Sunday 17 July from 11am.

Subscriptions for Sky Sports start at £46/month but daily passes are also available with NowTV for £11.99/day.

How to live stream The Open 2022

Those who subscribe to Sky can livestream the event through the SkyGo app.

For others, The Open website will offer comprehensive coverage from the action at St Andrews.

Are there highlights from The Open 2022?

The BBC are offering highlights each day from St Andrews for those who have missed the live action.

The programme will be on BBC Two and on BBC iPlayer. Here are the timings of each day’s programme:

Thursday 14 July: 9-10.30pm

Friday 15 July: 9-10.30pm

Saturday 16 July: 10-11.30pm

Sunday 17 July: 8.15-10.15pm

Who is playing in The Open 2022?

Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler are all favourites to win the tournament.

Others who make up the top picks include Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

Johnson and Koepka are two out of many who may be excluded from next year’s tournament due to their affiliation with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf invitational league.