The British Open Championships tee off this morning in St Andrews

The Open has returned to St Andrews once again as it hosts the 150th Open Championship at the Old Course, marking an end to the 2022 major season.

The battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf tournament is still unravelling but a one-week ceasefire has been struck ahead of the most famous golf town hosting of the Championship.

This may be the last year that many golfers, such as Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson, enjoy automatic qualification, due to their current affiliations with the LIV Golf invitational. Subsequently it could be the last time that all of the world’s top golfers meet in the same town for the same competition.

The Open may also be the last Open that Tiger Wood’s is playing in.

The American golf superstar is ready to tee off in St Andrews and many speculate this could his last after reports emerged of a potential retirement announcement.

Tiger Woods practices ahead of The Open

Woods missed out on the US Open earlier this year in order to ensure he would be a full health to play in St Andrews and fans will not want to miss what could be his last tournament.

Here is all you need to know about how much the golfers are set to earn from The Open 2022:

When is The Open 2022?

The tournament begins on Thursday 14 July 2022 and will conclude on Sunday 17 July 2022.

What is The Open prize money 2022?

This year has seen a massive increase in the prize money available for the golf championships.

The overall pot is set at $14 million (£11.7million) with the winner receiving $2.5million as well as receiving the claret jug.

This is an increase of $3million compared to previous tournaments at The Open, however the increase is still not as much as in other majors.

The Augusta National and PGA of America lifted the purse to $15 million while the USGA went up to $17.5million.

How to watch The Open 2022

Sky Sports will have the rights for all of the coverage at St Andrews this weekend.

Subscriptions for Sky Sports start at around £46/month but day passes are available with NowTV. These are available for around £11.99/day.

The Open website will also be providing comprehensive coverage over the weekend and this starts with the new Live at the Range Show. This will be broadcast throughout the week and provide a unique insight into players’ preparations.

Who is competing at The Open 2022?

Phil Mickelson will be one of the biggest names at the tournament this year but recently told the R&A that he would not be attending either the celebration of champions of the following evening’s champions’ dinner.

2021 winner Collin Morikawa will be in attendance to defend his title.

British golfer and current world number 100, Ian Poulter will be at the Open along with Shane Lowry, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and Masters 2022 winner Scottie Scheffler.