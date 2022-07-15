The Northern Irishman has retained is place at the top of the market after an impressive opening day performance on the Scottish coast.

Rory McIroy remains the favourite to win the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews following an excellent six under par round on day one.

Cameron Young is the leader going into day two on -8 while the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Cam Smith are also near the top of the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, several other top players need to worry about finishing above the cut line with half the field set to be eliminated today.

Tiger Woods is one player who needs to improve on his opening day showing and will need to card a good few birdies to return for day three.

Here are the latest betting odds going into day two at St Andrews including the winner, leader after day two and the predicted cut mark:

Who is the favourite to win the 2022 Open Championship?

Rory McIlroy was the pre-tournament favourite and holds his place at the top of the market after his excellent performance on day one.

The 2013 Open Champion is currently 11/4 to lift the Claret Jug for a second time.

Current leader Cameron Young and Australian Cam Smith, who is on -5 ahead of his second round, are joint second favourites at 7/1 while world number one Scottie Scheffler is 12/1.

Defending champion Collin Morikawa is currently 100/1 to retain his crown after finishing day one on even par.

The top ten players leading the market on day two are:

Rory McIlroy 11/4

Cam Smith 7/1

Cameron Young 7/1

Scottie Scheffler 12/1

Xander Schaufflee 14/1

Dustin Johnson 20/1

Jordan Spieth 22/1

Viktor Hovland 25/1

Patrick Cantlay 28/1

Taylor Gooch 33/1

*All odds correct at time of publication.

Who will be the leader after day two?

Cameron Young is the favourite to retain his lead at the end of Round 2 with the American priced at 9/4 to do so.

Rory McIlroy is 7/2 to move above him when play has concluded while Cam Smith is 7/1.

Taylor Gooch and Scottish Open winner Xander Schauffele are both 25/1 to hold the lead going into the third round.

*All odds correct at time of publication.

Projected cut mark

Level par is the current predicted cut mark and is priced heavily odds on at 3/10.

An improvement across the field could see the cut increase to -1 which is priced at 11/5.

Tiger Woods finished his Round 1 on +5 so has work to do in order to make the cut and return for the weekend.

Other big names in danger of not making the cut are Will Zalatoris (+1), Tony Finau (+1) and Francesco Molinari (+1).

*All odds correct at time of publication.

Tournament winning score

The current favoured winning score for the 2022 Open, regardless of which player wins, is -19 or better at 5/6 while -18 or worse is the same price.

Cameron Young leads the field on day two at -8.

A score of -10 or worse or -11or better are priced at 5/6 for the leding score at the end of day two.