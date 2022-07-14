The candidates will face off in three televised debates over the next few days

The Conservative Party is due to elect a new party leader - and new Prime Minister - in the coming weeks.

Since Boris Johnson resigned on 7 July, various Tory MPs have launched their leadership campaigns in the bitterly contested race to replace him.

The remaining candidates will face off in televised debates

The remaining contenders will soon be facing off in televised debates, answering questions from members of the British public and putting forward their stances on the most important issues the country is facing.

So when are the debates on TV, and how do you watch them?

Friday 15 July

The first TV debate will take place tomorrow (15 July) at 7pm on Channel 4.

Britain’s Next PM: The Conservative Leadership Debate will be shown live and can also be watched later on the channel’s streaming platform All4.

The official description from Channel 4 reads: "As the Conservatives prepare to elect a new leader, this live debate asks: who’s the right choice to be Britain’s next Prime Minister?

"Krishnan Guru-Murthy hosts the debate with the candidates who are still in the running for the top job, facing questions from a studio audience of floating voters.

"After Boris Johnson’s dramatic resignation, the race is on to follow him into Number 10. And with the most diverse field of candidates ever, it’s a wide-open field."

There are five candidates remaining in the race

Sunday 17 July

ITV’s Tory leadership debate will be shown live at 7pm on Sunday (17 July) and be available to watch later on the ITV Hub.

Michael Jermey, ITV’s Director of News and Current Affairs, commented: "Television debates at important elections help voters engage with politics.

"ITV has been the home of some of the biggest political debates over the past decade. Sunday’s debate will be an important event as the country’s next Prime Minister is chosen."

ITV previously held a debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt when they were competing to be Conservative leader in 2019.

Monday 18 July

Sky News will also host a debate between the leadership candidates.

Hosted by Kay Burley, the live debate will be broadcast on Sky News at 7pm on Monday (18 July), and the candidates will face a series of questions from a virtual studio audience.

Head of Sky News John Ryley said: “There has never been a more important time to reinvigorate the trust of voters in the office of the Prime Minister.

“This live TV debate on Sky News gives candidates a chance to reconnect with millions by debating the major issues facing Britain.