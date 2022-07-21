Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will take part in nationwide hustings events over the coming weeks as they bid to replace Boris Johnson

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are now the final two candidates remaining in the Conservative leadership contest.

This follows a series of votes in which Tory leader hopefuls such as Penny Mordaunt, Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat were knocked out of the race to replace Boris Johnson.

The next stage is for Mr Sunak and Ms Truss to take part in leadership hustings over the summer, before the winner is announced on 5 September.

Whoever wins, voted for by members of the Conservative Party, will become the UK’s next prime minister.

But what are hustings, who can attend, when are they taking place, and what happens next in the Tory leadership contest?

What are hustings?

According to the Oxford Dictionary, ‘hustings’ are the “political meetings, speeches, etc. that take place in the period before an election”.

Similarly, the Electoral Commission defines the term as “a meeting where election candidates or parties debate policies and answer questions from the audience”.

Voters are able to hear the views of the parties - or in this case, the candidates - and ask questions on the key issues.

The idea is these events enable voters to make a more informed decision.

Who can attend?

Only eligible voting members of the Conservative Party can attend the hustings in person.

If you are eligible, you will need to register for a ticket - which costs £5.

Those who are unable to attend in person can register online for virtual hustings streams.

When are they taking place?

Below is the timetable for the upcoming hustings, as listed on the Conservative Party’s website.

Leeds - 28 July

Exeter - 1 August

Cardiff - 3 August

Eastbourne - 5 August

Darlington - 9 August

Cheltenham - 11 August

Perth - 16 August

Belfast - 17 August

Manchester - 19 August

Birmingham - 23 August

Norwich - 25 August

London - 31 August

What are the leadership election rules?

Conservative Party leadership elections consist of two stages:

Stage 1: Conservative MPs choose two candidates to put forward to stage two.

This takes place through a series of votes, and is how the field has been narrowed down to Ms Truss and Mr Sunak. Those who were eliminated from the contest during this stage were:

Penny Mordaunt

Kemi Badenoch

Tom Tugendhat

Suella Braverman

Jeremy Hunt

Nadhim Zahawi

Stage 2: The two MPs selected in Stage 1 face a ballot of Conservative Party members.

This is done on the basis of one member, one vote. You must be a member of the Conservative Party to vote.

Ballots will be posted to members, and are due to arrive between 1 August and 5 August. The vote closes at 5pm on 2 September, with the outcome due to be announced on 5 September.