The Open is taking place at St Andrews

One of the most famous golf tournaments in the world is taking place at St Andrews.

The Open Championship, one of the four majors, started on Thursay (14 July) and will run through to Sunday (17 July).

It features some of the best golfers in the world, including Rory McIlroy.

But with heatwave warnings being issued for parts of the UK, will the weather be too hot for golf?

Here is what the forecasts are predicting:

What is the Met Office forecast for The Open?

The Open Championship is being held at St Andrews in Fife at the course known as the Old Lady.

Fife is in the east of Scotland.

The Met Office has issued a full forecast for the weekend for the St Andrews Links (Fife)

Friday - cloudy - highs of 18C and lows of 11C

Saturday - sunny intervals changing to cloudy - highs of 22C and lows of 15C

Sunday - light rain changing to cloudy by late morning - highs of 20C and lows of 15C

What is the BBC forecast for The Open?

BBC weather has also issued a weather forecast for St Andrews in Fife.

It is as follows:

Friday - light cloud and a gentle breeze - highs of 19C and lows of 11C

Saturday - sunny intervals and a moderate breeze - highs of 21C and lows of 14C

Sunday - light cloud and a moderate breeze - highs of 23C and lows of 15C.

Kazuki Higa of Japan tees off on the eighteenth hole during Day One of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 14, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Is a heatwave warning in place for The Open?

The Met Office has issued a number of heatwave warnings for the UK.

Parts of Scotland are now covered by an amber alert.

The forecaster warns: “Adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat. Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only; seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice.

“The wider population are likely to experience some adverse health effects including sunburn or heat exhaustion (dehydration, nausea, fatigue) and other heat related illnesses.

“Some changes in working practices and daily routines likely to be required.

“An increased chance that some heat-sensitive systems and equipment may fail, potentially leading to localised power cuts and the loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

“More people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers leading to an increased risk of water safety incidents.

“Some delays to road, rail and air travel are possible, with potential for welfare issues for those who experience prolonged delays.”

The forecaster adds: “After a very warm night, hot weather, already underway across other parts of England and Wales is expected to develop more widely across south Scotland.

“Some exceptionally high temperatures are possible, both by day and by night, for Monday and Tuesday.

“This following a warm weekend, will likely bring widespread impacts to people and infrastructure.”

St Andrews is not currently covered by the amber heatwave warning.