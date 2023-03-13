Full Swing followed the journey of golf stars such as Jordan Spieth, Rory Mcllroy and Justin Thomas in season 1 on Netflix

Full Swing has been renewed for a second season. (Getty Images)

Netflix has renewed Full Swing for a second season.

The golf documentary series debuted in February and it followed some of golf’s biggest names including Jordan Spieth, Rory Mcllroy and Brooks Koepka as they faced the trials and tribulations of an intense season. The show was an instant hit on the streaming platform and Full Swing has consistently ranked in Netflix’s top 10 programmes worldwide.

Full Swing has earned high marks for its behind the scenes looks at golf’s four majors, including the Masters. But what can we expect from Full Swing season two and when is it likely to be released? Here is everything you need to know.

What has been said?

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has confirmed the return of Netflix’s sport docuseries Full Swing.

Monahan explained: “Full Swing debuted to Netflix’s 230 million subscribers and the week of the Genesis Invitational and has been consistently in the Netflix top 10 worldwide. As a result of such a strong performance out of the gate, Netflix announced earlier this morning that they have officially green-lighting season two.”

Monahan is hoping that the Netflix series can draw in a wider audience to the sport of golf. He added: “A point of emphasis for our organisation has been delivering the PGA Tour to fans where they are and making our sport more welcoming through innovation and strategic partnerships. “

Is there a release date for the series?

An official release date for Full Swing season two has not yet been confirmed but it is expected to arrive on Netflix in 2024.

The first season of Full Swing aired on Wednesday 15 February 2023, with all eight episodes being released at the same time. Netflix’s production crew has been seen filming the forthcoming second season during the early goings of the 2023 tour which suggests that it could arrive at a similar time next year.

Who featured in the first season of Full Swing?

Season one of Full Swing featured some of the biggest stars in golf including Rory Mcllroy and Justin Thomas. During the first documentary Mcllroy explained that he wanted to help grow the game. He said: “If I want the game to be played by future generations, the game needs to be pushed forward.”

Other names to appear in Full Swing were: