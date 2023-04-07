Amateur golfer Sam Bennett has made it to the weekend’s action at the 2023 Masters at Augusta after an impressive opening two rounds

Amateur golfer Sam Bennett has made the cut in just his second career major after scoring a four under par 68 in his second round at the 2023 Masters.

He carded the same score on day one as he finished Friday four shots of the clubhouse leader Brooks Koepka who is 12 under after his first 36 holes.

Bennett, speaking to Sky Sports on Friday, said: “That was incredible. I think a lot of people didn’t think I was going to back it up. But I went out with the same game plan and hit a lot of solid shots. I hit a bad one on four but other than that I put myself in the right position.

“This is right where I want to be. I love pressure, I love nerves. I try to use them to my advantage. I know it’s a Masters and a bigger stage but I’ve played in front of a lot of people and love playing when there’s a lot on the line. I’m ready for the weekend and have got myself in a good spot. Anything can happen.

“I think I can [win]. We will see, I am playing really well and I think I have what it takes to win. I love making putts when it matters.”

Bennett’s rise up the leaderboard - he sits second at the time of writing - is proving to be one of the stand-out stories from Augusta but who is the amateur and will he win any prize money? We have all the answers right here.

Who is Sam Bennett?

Bennett, 23, grew up in the state of Texas in the United States and is the youngest of three siblings. He earned a college scholarship at Texas A&M after training at the Traditions Club, the school’s home course, since the age of 13.

His Texas A&M head coach Brian Kortan is his caddie for Augusta - a partnership that has proved fruitful during the opening two rounds.

He won the 2022 U.S. Amateur championship to earn a spot at The Masters, as well as the Open Championship later this year.

It will be the first time he has played in both tournaments after competing in the US Open last year, where he made the cut before finishing 10 over par after four runds.

Per the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Bennett is the number six ranked amateur in the world.

He has a tattoo on his arm which is a quote from one of the last pieces of advice his father gave to him before his death. The tattoo is in his father’s handwriting and says: ‘Don’t wait to do something’.

Speaking on Friday he said:“I look at it a lot. They were the last words he said before he passed so I call on it a bunch and use it for motivation. I wish he could be here.”

Will he win any prize money?

Golfers who fail to make the cut head home without any of the $15million prize pot. Those in action over Saturday and Sunday share the funds - although amateurs are unable to collect winnings.

So no matter where Bennett finishes come close of play on Sunday, he will not be taking home a cheque - with the money he would have won split between the rest of the field.

For example, if he was to finish first, the $2.7million set aside for The Masters champion would instead be divided among the rest of the field. Bennett does not have the option to turn professional while playing the tournament.

Has an amateur ever won at Augusta?