The race for the Green Jacket at Augusta National begins on Thursday, with competitors first battling to make it past the cut and into the weekend’s action

The 2023 edition of the The Masters begins on Thursday afternoon, as the very best golfers in the world begin the battle for the first men’s major of the year at Augusta National in Georgia, USA.

Scottie Scheffler finished 10 under par at last year’s tournament to claim victory, beating Rory McIlroy by three shots with Shane Lowry and Cameron Smith in joint third on five under par.

As with every major, around half of the field from Thursday and Friday will not compete over the weekend as a cut is imposed after two days, with only those reaching a certain score playing on Saturday and Sunday - and for part of the $15 million prize pot.

Here is everything you need to know about when the cut will happen at The Masters and what sort of score is likely to be required in order to avoid dropping out.

When is The Masters 2023 cut?

The cut takes place after every participant has played two full rounds on the course, which will happen on Thursday and Friday.

A par score at Augusta is 72 but the cut will be decided after play has concluded on Friday, April 7 once round two is complete. Usually a score slightly over par is enough for players to make the cut.

How many players will make The Masters 2023 cut?

In order to make the cut after 36 holes, players must be in the top 50 places, counting ties. With 88 players taking part in total, just under half the field will be eliminated after day two.

Is the 10 stroke rule still used at The Masters 2023?

The Masters scrapped the 10-stroke rule in 2020, which previously allowed players within 10 strokes of the lead continue playing on Saturday and Sunday, even if they were not inside the top 50.

What score will be required to make The Masters 2023 cut?

The score required to make sure a player survives the cut will not be determined until after the end of play on day two given it is decided on the top 50 scores, which are subject to change each year.

At the 2022 edition of the competition a score of four over par proved enough to make the cut, with any player scoring worse than five over par eliminated after two rounds

