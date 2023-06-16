The American duo both finished with eight-under-par 62s after the opening round at the Los Angeles Country Club

This year's US Open is off to a flying start with a record-breaking opening round that sees Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele lead the standings at the Los Angeles Country Club on Friday (16 June).

The American duo recorded the lowest score in the history of the competition putting them in contention to win the staggering prize money. They also equaled the feat for any men's major, matching Brenden Grace in the third-round of The Open held at Royal Birkdale in 2017.

Here is everything you need to know about what Fowler and Schauffele scored and what has been said about their performance at the US Open 2023.

What did Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele score at the US Open?

Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele now hold the record for the lowest score at a US Open event - Credit: Getty

After an intense first round, Schauffele joined his Ryder Cup teammate Rickie Fowler in etching his name in the US Open record books. They hit eight-under-par 62 to smash the previous lowest score of 63 set by Johnny Miller at Oakmont in 1973.

Fowler took advantage of the overcast conditions to overcome two bogeys, while 2021 Olympic Champion Schauffele struck eight birdies - including one 27-foot birdie put at the final hole - without a single bogey.

What did Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele say about their performance at the US Open?

Xander Schauffele spoke to the media after the conclusion of the opening round and said: "It’s not really what you expect playing a US Open, but monkey see, monkey do. I was just chasing Rickie up the leaderboard.

"Glad he was just in front of me. But it’s just Thursday. It’s literally just the first day of a tournament. It’s a good start. You just wait until this place firms up. It’s going to be nasty."

Rickie Fowler added: "I knew it was close, I wasn't sure of the exact number. I just tried to keep moving forward".

US Open 2023 standings after the opening round