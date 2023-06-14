Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will all be playing in US Open this weekend

2021 US Open champion Jon Rahm

The annual US Open returns this weekend and will be held in Los Angeles. It is the third of the four major championships in golf and will see stars from both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf League reunite as they all compete for one of golf’s most prestigious trophies.

Golf is never shy of the drama in recent times and more chaos has just piled on with the PGA Tour announcing they had partnered with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. Jon Rahm, the 2023 Masters and 2021 US Open champion spoke of the ‘betrayal’ he felt with PGA ahead of this weekend’s action.

Speaking to the media, the Spanish golfer said: “I think the general feeling is that a lot of people feel a bit of betrayal from management. I understand why they had to keep it so secret. It’s just not easy as a player that’s been involved like many others to wake up one day and see this bombshell.

“That’s why we’re all in a bit of a state of limbo because we don’t know what’s going on, how much is finalised and how much they can talk about, either.”

As the players adjust to this recent news, here is all you need to know about how to keep up with the action from California...

When is the US Open 2023?

The tournament begins on Thursday 15 June and will conclude on Sunday 18 June 2023. The first tee-time has been set for 2.45pm BST on Thursday afternoon with defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick teeing off at a scheduled time of 9.32pm BST. The full tee-times will be printed at the bottom of the article.

Where is the US Open held?

This year’s US Open is being held at the Los Angeles Country Club North Course in California. This is the first time a major championship has been held in the Los Angeles area for 28 years and the first US Open in the area for 75 years.

How to watch the US Open 2023

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch all the action on Sky Sports. Sky Sports Golf will have the majority of the coverage with some of the action also available on Sky Sports Main Event before the Ashes starts on Friday.

Sky Sports channels can be added for just £15/month to existing Sky accounts but Sky accounts start from £36/month. Fans can also tune into NowTV which is available from £34.99 a month or £11.98 for a day pass, allowing users to watch all Sky Sports channels live and enjoy unmissable Cricket, Football, Golf, F1 and more.

Streaming options are also available and those with Sky Sport channels can stream the action through the SkyGo app and on the Sky Sports website.

Tee-times

Round1:

14:45 O Morales (Mex)*, D Germishuys (SA), J Solomon (US)

14:56 R Gerard (US), Katsuragawa (Jpn), M Brennan (US)*

15:07 H Buckley (US), A Svensson (Can), P Larrazabal (Spa)

15:18 C Young (US), D Wu (US), R Sloan (Can)

15:29 R Ishikawa (Jpn), K Streelman (US), M Pavon (Fra)

15:40 S Lowry (Ire), J Thomas (US), T Fleetwood (Eng)

15:51 Sungjae Im (Kor), KH Lee (Kor), JT Poston (US)

16:02 G Woodland (US), Scott (Aus), C Conners (Can)

16:13 C Morikawa (US), M Homa (US), S Scheffler (US)

16:24 D McCarthy (US), J Dahmen (US), A Hadwin (Can)

16:35 M McClean (NI)*, S Power (Ire), R Fox (NZ)

16:46 M Meissner (US), B Brown (Eng), G Charoenkul (Tha)

16:57 A Yang (HK)*, J Schutte (US), A Svoboda (US)

20:15 B Grant (US), V Norman (Swe), C Hoffman (US)

20:26 S Forsstrom (Swe), C Ortiz (Mex), M Moldovan (US)*

20:37 E Cole (US), T Lawrence (SA), A Schenk (US)

20:48 L List (US), W Nienaber (SA), A Del Rey (Spa)

20:59 A Meronk (Pol), H English (US), J Niemann (Chi)

21:10 A Noren (Swe), W Clark (US), A Eckroat (US)

21:21 K Kitayama (US), C Davis (Aus), R Henley (US)

21:32 C Smith (Aus), S Bennett (US), M Fitzpatrick (Eng)

21:43 B Horschel (US), C Kirk (US), B Harman (US)

21:54 B Koepka (US), H Matsuyama (Jpn), R McIlroy (NI)

22:05 S Muniz (Col), N Taylor (Can), T Montgomery (US)

22:16 O Browne Jr (US), D Puig (Spa), K Vilips (US)*

22:27 C Pereira (US), I Simmons (US)*, JJ Grey (Eng)

Starting from hole 10

14:45 B Henson (US), R Nagano (Jpn), H Lebioda (US)

14:56 M Kim (US), J Smith (Eng), W Ding (Chn)*

15:07 S Stallings (US), P Summerhays (US)*, L Herbert (Aus)

15:18 J Dantorp (Swe), P Rodgers (US), R Armour (US)

15:29 T Pieters (Bel), A Wise (US), G Sargent (US)*

15:40 B DeChambeau (US), F Molinari (Ita), T Hatton (Eng)

15:51 T Hoge (US), S Garcia (Spa), S Straka (Aut)

16:02 J Rose (Eng), R Fowler (US), J Day (Aus)

16:13 P Reed (US), M Kuchar (US), SW Kim (Kor)

16:24 X Schauffele (US), V Hovland (Nor), J Rahm (Spa)

16:35 M Kaymer (Ger), S Cink (US), M Thorbjornsen (US)*)

16:46 D Horsey (Eng), B Valdes (US), P Barjon (Fra)

16:57 J Gumberg (US), K Mueller (US), B Amat (Fra)*

20:15 R Fisher (Eng), N Echavarria (Col), P Haley II (US)

20:26 N Dunlap (US)*, N Hardy (US), S Stevens (US)

20:37 T Pendrith (Can), N Potgieter (SA)*, R Langasque (Fra)

20:48 A Puttnam (US), V Perez (Fra), A Ancer (Mex)

20:59 P Mickelson (US), P Harrington (Ire), K Bradley (US)

21:10 M Pereira (Chi), E Grillo (Arg), Fernandez de Oliveira (Arg)*

21:21 T Kim (Kor), S Theegala (US), C Young (US)

21:32 S Burns (US), D Johnson (US), K Mitchell (US)

21:43 T Finau (US), J Spieth (US), P Cantlay (US)

21:54 D Thompson (US), MW Lee (Aus), J Suh (US)

22:05 T Moore (US), M Hughes (Can), B Carr (US)*

22:16 P Cover (US), D Nyfjall (Swe)*, F Capan III (US)

22:27 A Truslow (US), C Cavaliere (US)*, A Schaake (US)

Round 2:

14:45 R Fisher (Eng), N Echavarria (Col), P Haley II (US)

14:56 N Dunlap (US)*, N Hardy (US), S Stevens (US)

15:07 T Pendrith (Can), N Potgieter (SA)*, R Langasque (Fra)

15:18 A Puttnam (US), V Perez (Fra), A Ancer (Mex)

15:29 P Mickelson (US), P Harrington (Ire), K Bradley (US)

15:40 M Pereira (Chi), E Grillo (Arg), Fernandez de Oliveira (Arg)*

15:51 T Kim (Kor), S Theegala (US), C Young (US)

16:02 S Burns (US), D Johnson (US), K Mitchell (US)

16:13 T Finau (US), J Spieth (US), P Cantlay (US)

16:24 D Thompson (US), MW Lee (Aus), J Suh (US)

16:35 T Moore (US), M Hughes (Can), B Carr (US)*

16:46 P Cover (US), D Nyfjall (Swe)*, F Capan III (US)

16:57 A Truslow (US), C Cavaliere (US)*), A Schaake (US)

20:15 B Henson (US), R Nagano (Jpn), H Lebioda (US)

20:26 M Kim (US), J Smith (Eng), W Ding (Chn)*

20:37 S Stallings (US), P Summerhays (US)*, L Herbert (AUs)

20:48 J Dantorp (Swe), P Rodgers (US), R Armour (US)

20:59 T Pieters (Bel), A Wise (US), G Sargent (US)*

21:10 B DeChambeau (US), F Molinari (Ita), T Hatton (Eng)

21:21 T Hoge (US), S Garcia (Spa), S Straka (Aut)

21:32 J Rose (Eng), R Fowler (US), J Day (Aus)

21:43 P Reed (US), M Kuchar (US), SW Kim (Kor)

21:54 X Schauffele (US), V Hovland (Nor), J Rahm (Spa)

22:05 M Kaymer (Ger), S Cink (US), M Thorbjornsen (US)*

22:16 D Horsey (Eng), B Valdes (US), P Barjon (Fra)

22:27 J Gumberg (US), K Mueller (US), B Amat (Fra)*

Starting on hole 10