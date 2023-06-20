Wyndham Clark beat Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy by one shot to claim his first ever major. McIlroy had been hoping to win his fifth major at the US Open in Los Angeles last weekend but he was beaten by one shot as the American Clark prevailed to lift the trophy.

Clark, 29, carded a level-par 70 to win the $3.6 million (£2.8m) payday after beating the four-time majors winner. Following his win he said; "US Opens are tough. I felt at ease though and kept saying to myself, 'I can do this, I can do this.',

"That up and down for bogey was probably the key to the tournament. I just felt like my mum was watching over me. I just feel like it was my time. I have dreamed of this moment for so long and there are so many times I have visualised being here in front of you guys and winning this championship."

As Rory McIlroy will now look to the Open to try and secure his elusive fifth major, here is all you need to know about the new US Open champ...

Who is Wyndham Clark?

Clark was born in Denver, Colorado, and in high school twice won the Colorado State golf championship, being named player of the year in 2011. In 2017, he finished in a tie for 23rd at Web.com Tour qualifying thus earning his card for the following season. He made 24 starts that season including four top-10 finishes and by finishing 16th on the tour money list, he qualified for the PGA Tour in 2018-19.

Clark finished second at the Bermuda Championship in 2020, losing a playoff to PGA Tour veteran Brian Gay but three years later he recorded his first PGA Tour victory. In May 2023, Clark won the Wells Fargo Championship, beating Xander Schauffele by four shots to collect the $3.6 million payday. Prior to this week, Clark had only made the cut in two of his six previous major championship appearances, with a tie for 75th at the US PGA Championship in 2021 his best finish.

Clark's mother, Lise, passed away in August 2013 aged just 55 after suffering from breast cancer. Following his win, the US Champion said: ""I know my mom's proud of me. She's always been proud of me, regardless of how I'm doing or what I'm doing. I just wish she could be here and we can enjoy this.

"It's been a pretty amazing week cos my mom lived in LA for a few years and I've had some people come up to me and show pictures of my mom when they knew her back in her 20s and early 30s when she was living here. And that just happened this week so it was kinda a special vibe all week being here in LA where my parents got married."

What is Wyndham Clark's net worth?

Clark, who is now ranked at world number 13, is now estimated to have a net worth of around $6 million (£4.7m). His career earnings had been just over $11 million prior to his US Open win.

Is Wyndham Clark married?