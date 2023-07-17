The fourth major of the year is here with the world’s best golfers heading to Liverpool this weekend. The British Open will see the PGA contingent mix with those from the LIV Golf League once again and therefore the likes of Rory McIlroy will be competing against Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.

This will be the 13th Open Royal Liverpool has hosted and 260,000 fans are expected to descend on Hoylake to watch the world’s elite.

We will be treated to four days of practice rounds before the tournament proper starts in a few days time and the players will be hoping that the avian drama we have seen previously. In 2014, there had been concern that a large crow had become accustomed to stealing members’ balls.

However, as the players look to steer clear of avian invasions, here is all you need to know about how to watch the action...

When is The Open 2023?

The tournament will begin on Thursday 20 July and conclude with the final rounds on Sunday 23 July.

The Claret Jug at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club

How to watch The Open 2023

Sky Sports will have the exclusive live coverage from Liverpool while BBC will offer evening highlights of each day’s play.

Sky Sports Golf will be showing all the action and Sky Sports Main Event will have the action from Thursday and Friday before showing the fourth Ashes Test match on Saturday and Sunday. Coverage of the event will begin at 6.30am every day.

Subscriptions for Sky Sports are starting from £20/month for 18 months or £27/month for a rolling month contract. NowTV also offer subscriptions for Sky Sports packages with fans able to buy daily passes from £11.98/month.

Can I live stream The Open 2023?

Those with Sky Sport subscriptions can live stream the action through the Sky Sports website and on the SkyGo app.

Are there highlights?

The BBC will show highlights of each day’s play at 8pm on BBC Two. This programme can also be live streamed through BBC iPlayer.

What are the tee times?

The tee times are yet to be confirmed for the 151st Open Championship and will be announced closer to the time of play. It is likely, however, that the first tee times could be as early as 6.30am BST stretching as late as 4.15pm due to the timings of sunrise and sunset in Liverpool.

Who qualified for The Open 2023?