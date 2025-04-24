Jamie Vardy next club odds: ChatGPT predicts which football clubs former Leicester player could sign to - including Premier League, Championship and overseas
Jamie Vardy has confirmed he will leave Leicester City at the end of the 2024/25 season after a remarkable 13-year tenure. On social media Leicester have called Jamie Vardy "our greatest ever player".
Vardy said: “Gutted that this day has come but I knew it was going to come eventually. I've had 13 unbelievable years at this club with lots of success, some down but the majority all highs. It's finally time to call it a day which I am devastated about.”
Now there is much speculation as to whether Vardy will sign with another club - and which one. We asked ChatGPT which clubs Vardy would be likely to join.
Current Betting Odds for Jamie Vardy's Next Club
- Manchester United: 3/1 (25% implied probability)
- Newcastle United: 14/1 (6.7%)
- Everton: 22/1 (4.3%)
- Tottenham Hotspur: 50/1 (2%)
ChatGPT listed his “potential destinations”. These are listed below
1. Manchester United: Bookmakers have made Manchester United the frontrunners to sign Vardy, with odds of 3/1 (25% implied probability). The Red Devils are reportedly in the market for experienced attacking options to bolster their squad.
2. Everton: Everton have expressed interest in Vardy, placing him on a shortlist alongside Moussa Dembélé and Wilfried Gnonto. The Toffees are exploring options to strengthen their forward line ahead of the new season.
3. Trabzonspor (Turkey): Turkish club Trabzonspor have reportedly made an offer for Vardy. While negotiations are ongoing, it's uncertain whether Vardy is inclined to move to the Turkish Süper Lig.
4. Major League Soccer (MLS): Vardy has attracted interest from MLS clubs, and reports suggest he has received offers from teams in the United States. A move to MLS would allow him to continue playing at a competitive level while experiencing a new footballing culture.
5. Al Shabab (Saudi Arabia): Saudi club Al Shabab have shown interest in Vardy, with discussions reportedly ongoing. Vardy and his wife recently traveled to Bahrain, near Saudi Arabia, to assess living conditions, indicating a potential openness to a move in the region.
6. Celtic (Scotland): Celtic have been linked with Vardy, especially given his previous working relationship with manager Brendan Rodgers during their time at Leicester City. With Celtic potentially seeking to replace departing striker Kyogo Furuhashi, Vardy could be a viable option.
7. Wrexham (League One, England): Wrexham, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have been mentioned as a potential destination for Vardy. While the club has not officially approached him, their director has stated that Vardy's age and profile wouldn't deter them from considering such a signing.
ChatGPT says: “Jamie Vardy's next move remains uncertain, with several clubs across different leagues expressing interest. Manchester United currently lead the betting odds, but offers from MLS and other clubs provide him with various options to continue his career. A decision is expected in the coming weeks as Vardy evaluates his next step.”
