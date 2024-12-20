One of the most iconic players from the past decade of football will be getting his own Netflix documentary.

Premier League winner and Leicester City stalwart Jamie Vardy has signed a deal for Netflix to make a documentary on him, the Telegraph has reported. Vardy, 38, is his club’s captain and has represented England internationally.

It comes after the Beckhams had their own documentary on the streaming platform, while Coleen Rooney recently had a documentary published on Disney+ - ironically centred around her legal battle with Vardy’s wife, Rebekah.

Jamie Vardy has earned cult hero status in the Premier League. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

The documentary will focus on his journey from a non-league footballer with Fleetwood Town, to becoming a legend at Leicester City and the club’s fairytale Premier League title. Since joining Leicester in 2012 he has made 479 appearances for the Foxes, scoring 196 goals in the process. He has also earned 26 England caps.

Another part of the show will provide a fly-on-the-wall insight into life at the Vardy household, meaing that Rebekah will likely feature. Vardy’s wife had been writing a column for the Sun during ITV’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! this year, while Coleen Rooney was in the jungle herself.

The Telegraph has added that if the show is a success, it could “open the door” to a documentary where Rebekah shares her side of the story with the Wagatha Christie trial.