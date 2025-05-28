Hugo Ekitike wanted by Liverpool as exiled striker set for Anfield exit this summer

Liverpool have reportedly entered the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

With speculation mounting that Darwin Nunez could be set for a move to the Middle East, Liverpool are exploring options to bolster their forward line ahead of next season.

According to Sky Germany, Ekitike is among the names being considered.

Talks are said to be underway, with both manager Arne Slot and sporting director Michael Edwards backing a move for the 22-year-old French forward.

Ekitike enjoyed a standout campaign in the Bundesliga, registering 15 goals and eight assists - form that has not gone unnoticed across Europe. Chelsea are also believed to be tracking the striker.

Frankfurt are reportedly holding firm on their valuation, with CEO Markus Krosche demanding around £84m for their star striker.

Liverpool, who spent £85m on Nunez in 2022, are now looking to spend big again for a new centre-forward.

Nunez has struggled to find consistent form, scoring just five Premier League goals this season as the Reds claimed their 20th league title.

It is thought that for Nunez, a move to the Saudi Pro League is on the horizon, which could reignite his career.