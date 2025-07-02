Mikel Arteta is on the verge of securing the services of a world-class striker.

The Gunners have been on the hunt for a new centre-forward ever since Gabriel Jesus picked up a season-ending ACL injury in January. After Kai Havertz was also sidelined with a hamstring injury, Arteta saw out the season without a recognised striker in his squad.

With money to spend and the appeal of Champions League football, Arsenal have been spreading their wings in the transfer market, looking at a whole variety of players.

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has followed the Gunners on social media, while enquiries have also been made about Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has joined from Chelsea for £5m, and the likes of Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard have also been linked with moves to the Emirates.

According to French publication L’Equipe, Arsenal have finally narrowed down their options for a new striker - with one telling their club they would like to move to the London club.

Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres has told the outfit he wants to leave, the French outlet claimed. The Sweden international has plenty of suitors, including Manchester United, where he could reunite with former manager Ruben Amorim.

Having scored 54 goals in 52 games across all competitions last season, Gyokeres is statistically the best striker in European football at the moment.

While Gyokeres has a release clause of £51.4m, it’s thought that the overall fee for the Swedish striker will be significantly higher.