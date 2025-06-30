Arsenal are gearing up to submit a new bid to a Premier League club for one of their star strikers.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After finishing second in the Premier League once again, and finishing the season without any new silverware, Mikel Arteta is determined to strengthen his squad this summer - with a new striker being top of his shopping list.

Plenty of names have been thrown around, including highly-rated stars Victor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko. The Gunners are reportedly also sniffing around the likes of Hugo Ekitike, although Liverpool and Chelsea also want his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Arsenal have yet to announce any official summer signings, deals for Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard are all believed to be done, and they’re also chasing Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera.

Their biggest priority, however, is landing a new striker. Injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz during the run-in last season left Arteta without a natural centre-forward, which cost them dearly as the season went on.

According to Football Insider, this has led them back to Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins. The Gunners submitted a bid for the England international in January, but the departure of Jhon Duran from Villa Park put an end to any possibility of a transfer.

Speaking to the outlet, former Premier League scout Mick Brown said: “Arsenal are still interested in Ollie Watkins - from what I hear, he’s keen to make that move to Arsenal because he supported them as a boy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mikel Arteta wants to sign a striker and appreciates what Watkins can do, so it’s a move that looks like it would be best for all parties.

It doesn’t always work that way, but it’s a move everybody is keen to get over the line.”