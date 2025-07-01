Arsenal submit bid for Noni Madueke as English winger plans to leave Chelsea this summer
According to reports, Arsenal have already put in an offer for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke. The 23-year-old could leave Stamford Bridge this summer in search of more regular minutes.
The Gunners are already deep into reshaping their squad, with deals lined up for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi (£55m) and Brentford’s Christian Norgaard (£9m) to strengthen Arteta’s midfield options.
They’ve also struck a £5m agreement with Chelsea to bring in goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as extra competition for David Raya. Meanwhile, they’ve reached full personal terms with Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera.
Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg says Madueke is open to a move across London, although he would likely be competing with Bukayo Saka for the right-wing spot.
Posting on X, Plettenberg said: “[I] understand Arsenal have already submitted an offer to Noni Madueke. The 23-year-old winger could leave Chelsea in the summer.
“Talks have started.
“Madueke is one of several top profiles Arsenal are assessing for this position. Arsenal are still considering a transfer for Rodrygo should he wish to leave Real Madrid.”
While securing a new centre-forward remains a priority - with Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko still top of their list - Arteta also wants to boost his wide options.
Arsenal have reportedly submitted an offer to Chelsea for Madueke, but their long-standing dream remains to land Rodrygo from Real Madrid, despite the financial and competitive hurdles that deal would involve.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.