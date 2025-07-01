Gabriel Jesus has given Arsenal fans reason to smile after sharing a positive update on his recovery.

The Brazilian striker tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during an FA Cup clash with Manchester United in January, an injury that required surgery and ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Nearly six months on from going under the knife, Jesus shared a new 35-second video on his social media account on Monday, showing himself back in action.

Wearing Arsenal training gear, Jesus, 28, was seen doing skipping drills, resistance band work, explosive lunges and squats, before finishing with running exercises on a treadmill.

“It’s been six months since the surgery, it’s great to be able to move around like this again,” he wrote in the caption.

Jesus has struggled with recurring knee problems since joining Arsenal from Manchester City in 2022, making his recovery all the more important ahead of a tough start to the new Premier League season in August.

While his return is a huge boost, it’s unlikely to stop Arsenal pushing ahead with plans to sign a new striker.

The Gunners were left badly exposed last season when Jesus was sidelined and stand-in centre-forward Kai Havertz also needed surgery on a hamstring injury, leaving them without a recognised centre-forward for much of the run-in.