Liverpool preparing 'take it or leave it' offer of £40m for England international

Liverpool are making one final attempt to sign a highly-rated England international.

After winning the Premier League last season, manager Arne Slot is keen to reinforce his squad this summer, with rivals Arsenal and Manchester City already bolstering their teams.

The Gunners have brought in midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard, as well as goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as competition to David Raya. Meanwhile, Manchester City have signed Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Tijjani Reijnders.

Meanwhile, the Reds have brought in full-backs Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong, with the latter being a direct replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Attacker Florian Wirtz has also been signed from Bayer Leverkusen.

Alexander-Arnold left Anfield to join Real Madrid after his contract expires. Now, the La Liga giants are plotting to do the same thing with centre-back Ibrahima Konate, who has 12 months left on his contract too.

Unsure as to whether he will stay or go, Slot has been trying to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. The England international was heavily tipped with a move to Newcastle United last summer, but remained with the Eagles for another season.

Frustrated by Crystal Palace’s steadfast approach - despite Guehi’s contract also dwindling down - Liverpool are preparing a ‘take it or leave it’ offer, according to Football365.

Their final offer will reportedly stand at £40m, although Newcastle may try and outbid them.