Arsenal have made their third signing of the summer transfer window - with an official announcement on the horizon.

Brentford captain Christian Norgaard has agreed to switch to the Emirates, and the Gunners are set to confirm his arrival soon, according to TalkSport.

The Danish midfielder, who helped Brentford win promotion to the Premier League in 2021 and later captained the side, becomes Mikel Arteta’s third addition of the summer.

He follows Spanish duo Martin Zubimendi and Kepa Arrizabalaga, who have already joined the club this summer.

Zubimendi, signed from Real Sociedad, is expected to be a key figure in Arsenal’s midfield next season, while Kepa will compete with David Raya after Neto’s loan spell from AFC Bournemouth ended.

Norgaard’s arrival strengthens Arteta’s midfield options as the Gunners aim to push for silverware in 2025/26.

Last season saw Arsenal miss out on the Premier League title once again, with premature exits in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League.