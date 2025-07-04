Arsenal will be patient in their pursuit of a world-class attacker, according to reports.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mikel Arteta is looking to overhaul their forward line this summer, after a trophy-less season saw the Gunners play second fiddle to Liverpool in the Premier League.

At the top of Arteta’s shopping list is a new striker, as a verbal agreement with Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres is apparently now ‘close’ to being made. It comes following long-term injuries to both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, which saw Arsenal see out the second half of the season without a recognised striker in their squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a new centre-forward seemingly on the cards, Arteta is now turning his attention to the wings. Bukayo Saka is undoubtedly a world-class player, but the left-wing spot remains a contentious one.

Gabriel Martinelli has struggled as of late, and Arteta does not seem to trust Leandro Trossard to hold down the position either. Signing a superstar to fill the void is high on the manager’s list of priorities - and he has already earmarked the man he wants.

Mutliple reports have indicated that Arsenal will make an offer for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo. The Brazil international, 24, is one of the most highly-rated wingers in world football, but new Madrid manager Xabi Alonso said he “won't stand in his way” as the winger struggles for game time in his new system.

Writing for the Athletic, David Ornstein added that Arsenal will be patient in their pursuit of Rodrygo, with Arteta keen to offload Martinelli first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ornstein said: “Arsenal are spinning multiple plates and working on the various positions.

“We know the number nine is the priority for them and then they’ve always wanted to strengthen on the left wing but they’ve got Gabriel Martinelli, a very fine player there already.

“If he was to leave, then you could see them maybe bringing in a top left-sided winger.”