A former Manchester United legend has joined his old club’s fierce rivals.

A centre-back who could also play at left-back, he made 52 appearances for the Red Devils in the 2000s, forming part of the squad that dethroned the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea during their eras of dominance.

He then went on to play for the likes of Real Madrid, Marseille and Roma, while also appearing 72 times for Argentina’s national team.

Now, Gabriel Heinze appears to have switched his allegiances - jumping to one of Man United’s old rivals while the Old Trafford club struggles to rebuild its reputation.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Heinze has joined Arsenal as part of Mikel Arteta’s coaching team, having retired from professional play in 2014.

Posting on X, Romano said: “Gabriel Heinze has now accepted to be part of Mikel Arteta’s staff.

“The Argentinian coach will be the replacement for Carlos Cuesta who joined Parma, as David Ornstein reported.

“Heinze will sign very soon as Mikel Arteta already tried to bring him to Arsenal in 2024.”