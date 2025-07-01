Manchester United are edging closer to signing Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, with a new bid expected in the coming days.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Devils have so far added only one major signing this summer, landing Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m.

Manager Ruben Amorim remains keen to strengthen his attack after a dismal season that saw Man United finish 15th in the Premier League, with only four teams scoring fewer goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United’s pursuit of Mbeumo has been underway for several weeks. The Cameroon international has already given the go-ahead for a move, leaving the clubs to agree on a fee.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said: “[There are] constant contacts between the two clubs to reach an agreement for Bryan Mbeumo. There is still no ‘here we go,’ but United keep working on it, advancing with confidence and optimism to get the deal done.”

“The feeling is quite positive, and over the next days or week they’ll keep pushing to seal the deal. A ‘here we go’ is still a strong possibility for Mbeumo as a new Manchester United player.”

Speaking to Football Insider, former chief scout Mick Brown added that a new bid for Mbeumo will likely be submitted in the next few days, with the Cameroon international making it clear he wants to leave Brentford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown said: “He has made Brentford, and everybody else by the sounds of things, aware that he wants to join Man United and isn’t interested in staying.

“That weakens their negotiating position slightly, but they still want to get a good fee. United are going to make another bid in the coming days and they’re confident they can get it done.

“From what I hear, I’m expecting things to speed up soon and I think it will go ahead.”