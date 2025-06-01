Manchester United have “reached an agreement” with Wolves for the signing of Matheus Cunha.

With the transfer window opening today (June 1) - an earlier start to the window due to the Club World Cup - many teams have been completing signings that we’ve known about for quite some time.

Chief among these today has been the signing of Wolves forward Cunha by Man United. The Brazil forward has been in Manchester over the weekend to put the finishing touches to his move to Old Trafford, which is subject to a visa and registration.

The 26 year-old, who has won 13 senior caps for Brazil, scored 18 goals in all competitions last season. It comes at a time when Man United are due to undergo a transformative summer - with many players heading out of the door.

Stars such as Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Jonny Evans have left the club as their contracts come to an end, with winger Alejandro Garnacho reportedly being told to also find a new club this summer.

Meanwhile, speculation is mounting over the futures of Kobbie Mainoo - who is wanted by Chelsea - and Bruno Fernandes, who admitted after their Europa League final defeat to Tottenham that he might need to be sold for the financial sake of the club.

Speaking about these rumours, manager Ruben Amorim said: “I think he is seeing us taking some actions to change all the things and I think that is all that he asked. I think he wants to stay.

“He’s saying no to a lot of things, but it shows that he wants to win and I think he’s really young, he’s really good. He needs to be in the best league in the world.

“The feeling I have, every time I speak to him, is he wants to continue with Manchester United, for sure.”