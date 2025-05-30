This year’s summer transfer window is rather different to anything we’ve seen in recent years.

On the footballing side, we’re set for quite a shake-up to the status quo. Liverpool are expected to be quite active this summer, Newcastle may finally pull the trigger on some big spending, and everyone and their mother seems to be leaving Manchester United.

But logistically, the upcoming transfer window is not working the same way it has previously - due in large part to permutations from the Club World Cup. Some players will be allowed to join new teams early, so long as they meet the parameters.

So what are the new rules around the early transfer window, and when can we expect the “done deals” (like Matheus Cunha joining Man United) to be officially announced?

On Sunday, June 1, the Premier League transfer window will open for just 10 days, with all clubs except two free to do business. Those excluded clubs are Chelsea and Man City, both of whom are competing in the Club World Cup.

It is on June 1 when we are likely to get the first onslaught of confirmed transfers, with most of the paperwork on these “pre-agreed” signings having already been filled out.

The early transfer window will end on June 10 at 7pm, rather than the usual 11pm deadline. This is a change that has been agreed upon by the Premier League, EFL and FA, with European leagues expected to implement a similar deadline.

On Monday, June 16, the transfer window will then reopen until Monday, September 1 - which will also conclude at 7pm. There will be a two-hour grace period for clubs that have submitted the relevant paperwork for a transfer.