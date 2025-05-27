Manchester United could lose quite a few players this summer, if rumours are to be believed.

Defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final and a 15th placed finish in the Premier League capped off a season to forget for Man United. Consistently poor results have led the Old Trafford club down a dark path, and now there could be long-term repercussions.

Cristian Eriksen, Casemiro and Victor Lindeloff are all out of contract; Alejandro Garnacho has been told to find a new club; Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho are unlikely to stick around after coming back from their respective loan moves, and manager Ruben Amorim would seemingly rather gouge his eyes out with a fish knife than rely on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee upfront again next season.

Add onto that how Bruno Fernandes admitted he could be sold this summer, and how Man United may cash in on homegrown talent like Kobbie Mainoo, and this summer does look rather bleak for the Red Devils.

The only saving grace is that a move for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha appears to be all but confirmed, and should go through when the transfer window opens. But having lost the appeal they had in years gone by, will anyone else actually join this summer?

It’s a fascinating exercise, thinking about how Man United would line up next season in this scenario. If there really is an exodus of top talent, that Amorim is unable to replace, who would make his starting XI when the Premier League kicks off once again?

We’ve opted to stick with his favoured 3-4-3 formation, with a focus on the players most likely to stick around over the summer.

GK - Andre Onana

While Man United fans might want him gone, the reality is that he is still their best option between the sticks. The experiment towards the end of the season with Altay Bayindir proved that.

CB - Leny Yoro

Ruled out for portions of the season through injury, Yoro has impressed when he’s been on the pitch. Amorim clearly has faith in him and I expect him to be a shoe-in for the starting XI next season.

CB - Harry Maguire

England international Harry Maguire has been through a redemption arc since Amorim arrived last year, culminating in his sensational performance at right-wing in the Europa League semi-finals. But next season, Maguire will be holding the line in defence for Man United once again.

CB - Ayden Heaven

If any defender was to leave Manchester United this summer, I imagine it would be Mathijs de Ligt - perhaps even to reunite with Erik ten Hag at Bayer Leverkusen. In his absence and with Lindeloff gone, it’s a great opportunity for youngster Ayden Heaven to make a name for himself.

RWB - Noussair Mazraoui

Ruben Amorim seems to really like Mazraoui, and he is the sort of player the Portuguese manager will likely need to depend upon next season.

CM - Manuel Ugarte

Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte was not the silver bullet to Man United’s squad that fans hoped he would be. But he’s an excellent club servant and will do a solid job in the meantime while the Red Devils try to rebuild.

CM - Toby Collyer

Mason Mount has seen more game time recently, but it seems clear that Amorim has little faith in him. So why not give Collyer a run in the starting XI?

LWB - Patrick Dorgu

The only signing Amorim has made himself since arriving at Old Trafford, Dorgu is certain to stick around for next season.

RW - Amad Diallo

A stellar run of performances in the second half of the season has made Amad Diallo one of the most exciting players at Manchester United. He is a shining light at Old Trafford and must be protected at all costs.

LW - Matheus Cunha

Set to arrive from Wolves when the transfer window opens, with Garnacho, Rashford and Sancho all likely to depart Cunha will be uncontested at left-wing.

ST - Chido Obi

If we’re doing a complete rebuild, then why not give youngster Obi a run-out?

He has performed well while rising through the academy ranks, and can always be interchanged with Cunha if Amorim wanted more central firepower.