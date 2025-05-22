Two of Manchester United’s biggest stars could leave the club this summer after losing the Europa League final.

The Red Devils were beaten by Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in Bilbao last night (May 21) in a game that saw both sides trying to “save” their dismal seasons by picking up some silverware. For Spurs, it may have saved manager Ange Postecoglou’s job, and given him the benefit of the doubt going into the summer transfer window and next season.

But for Man United, it means lost revenue at a club that spent heavily last summer - and could lead to some stars being sold in the coming months.

Already, two of Old Trafford’s biggest stars have opened up about potential exits. One player in particular has been non-commital about his future, while another would prefer to stay but understands the club may need to offload him.

Winger Alejandro Garnacho was a late substitute in last night’s final, being brought on by Ruben Amorim with just 20 minutes to go. The Argentine is a product of Man United’s academy, so could be sold for ‘pure profit’ under the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

The 20-year-old flirted with a move in the January transfer window, with both Chelsea and Napoli showing interest. Speaking after the final, Garnacho said: “Obviously it’s hard for everyone - our season was s***. We didn’t beat anyone in the league.

“We lacked a lot of things. When you don’t score goals, you always need more. Until we reached the final, I played every round. I played 20 minutes today - I don’t know.

“I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens next.”

Meanwhile, club captain Bruno Fernandes admitted his future is not set in stone either. Fernandes, 30, has recently been linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, prompting manager Ruben Amorim to urge Man United to hold on to “one of the top players in the world.”

Fernandes, who has won the club’s player of the season award four times since joining in 2020, said: “I’ve always said I will be here until the club says it’s time to go. I’m eager to do more and to bring the club back to great days.

“If the club thinks I’m too much or that it’s time to part ways, maybe to cash in or whatever, that’s football. Sometimes it goes that way.

“But I’ll keep my word - I want to stay.”