Manchester United snubbed by £63m striker as Chelsea and Arsenal also set to miss out

Manchester United have been dealt another heavy blow in the summer transfer market - as they get snubbed by a highly-rated striker.

The Red Devils are evidently in the market for forwards this summer, with the arrival of Matheus Cunha from Wolves practically a done deal.

It comes as Alejandro Garnacho has reportedly been told by manager Ruben Amorim to find a new club, while the Portuguese gaffer has also been critical of strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee throughout the season.

For the past 12 months, Man United have been interested in securing the services of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen. The 26-year-old was told he was surplus to requirements at Napoli at the end of last season, with both Chelsea and Arsenal also vying for his services.

Instead, Osimhen went on loan to Galatasaray in the Turkish league, where he has scored 25 goals and bagged five assists in all competions. All three Premier League clubs are in desperate need of a star striker this summer - but are all likely to miss out on him.

According to Sky Sports, Osimhen is instead in talks with Al Hilal to join the Saudi Pro League this summer - with a bumper contract worth an eye-watering £15m per season.

Osimhen had planned to join Al Ahli last summer, but on transfer deadline day the club opted to sign Ivan Toney instead. Al Hilal’s transfer cannot be completed until funds are released by the Saudi government, but this is expected to simply be a formality.