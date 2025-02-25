Manchester United’s strikers have been struggling for form this season. | Getty Images

Manchester United may well be stuck with a £64m signing who has failed to impress since arriving from the Serie A.

Having joined Man United from Atalanta in 2023, Rasmus Hojlund’s time at Manchester United has been mixed at best. He was signed by Erik ten Hag, who intended for Hojlund to lead the line for years to come.

But after a string of poor results, culminating in ten Hag’s sacking, new manager Ruben Amorim has come in and seen both Hojlund and fellow striker Joshua Zirkzee struggle to find the back of the net. So much so, in fact, that he believes there are plenty of other players in his squad who can “score more” than his two centre-forwards.

The duo have only scored five Premier League goals between them this season.

Now, Amorim wants to offload the £64m forward in order to fund future transfers - most likely for a new striker in the summer. However, his plans have hit a major stumbling block.

According to GiveMeSport, the Old Trafford side “may be forced to keep him,” even though there are no long-term plans for the Danish forward. This is because, quite simply, nobody wants to buy him.

Even if they did, it seems highly unlikely that Man United would recuperate much of the £64m fee they paid Atalanta. According to Transfermarkt, Hojlund is now worth around £49.5m - but clubs know they could probably get him for less.