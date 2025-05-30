Bruno Fernandes is seriously considering leaving Manchester United next week, according to reports.

Representatives of the 30-year-old midfielder are believed to have met with Al-Hilal officials in recent days to explore a deal that would see Fernandes join in time for this year’s Club World Cup, where the Saudi champions are set to face Real Madrid, Red Bull Salzburg and Pachuca.

The topic has dominated conversations on United’s post-season tour of Asia. While Fernandes has continued to lead the squad and maintain his usual focus, he’s yet to offer any assurances about his future - fuelling speculation that a departure may be imminent.

United, for their part, are said to be relaxed. Though manager Ruben Amorim has spoken publicly about his desire to keep Fernandes, there’s growing acceptance that a fee in the region of £80m could help fund a much-needed squad overhaul.

“You can see by his performances, his leadership, the passion he has for the game,” Amorim said. “In difficult moments Bruno is the guy who takes responsibility. He should do, because he is the captain.”

Fernandes, who was recently named the club’s Player of the Year for a record-equalling fourth time, is still expected to feature in United’s friendly in Hong Kong today (May 30).

The Portugal international signed a contract extension last summer, committing to the club until 2027 with the option of another year. He remains one of the club’s top earners - but sources suggest Al-Hilal’s proposal would more than double his current salary.

Fernandes ended the season as United’s top scorer with 19 goals. Many believe his influence was vital in preventing the club from sliding further down the Premier League table during what was a turbulent campaign.

Here are the latest odds on Bruno Fernandes staying at Man United, or leaving for a new club, according to Sportscasting:

Stay at Man United - 11/10

Al Hilal - 5/6

Barcelona - 12/1

PSG - 12/1

Bayern Munich - 14/1

Chelsea - 20/1

Real Madrid - 25/1

Sporting CP - 33/1

Newcastle - 50/1

Man City - 80/1

Arsenal - 100/1

Liverpool - 100/1

Tottenham - 100/1