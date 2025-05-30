One of Manchester United’s homegrown heroes could be leaving the club this summer.

Following rumours that surfaced earlier today (May 30) that Bruno Fernandes could be joining the Saudi Pro League, there are now rumblings about the future of midfield partner Kobbie Mainoo.

The England international’s long-term prospects at Old Trafford are far from being set in stone; as a homegrown player, he can be sold for ‘pure profit’ under the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

It’s the same rule that has pushed winger Alejandro Garnacho towards the exit, with the Argentine being reportedly told by manager Ruben Amorim to look for a new club this summer.

According to EPL Index, Mainoo is not being seen as a “tactical fit” for Amorim’s ideal starting XI, and could be sold for around £70m when the transfer window opens.

His future was first cast into doubt back in January, when Chelsea were showing interest in both him and Garnacho. While selling them might ease the financial strain the club is currently under, if both them and Bruno Fernandes leave, it does raise some questions about where Manchester United’s star power lies.

The signing of forward Matheus Cunha from Wolves seems an inevitability - but he can’t carry the squad all on his own.